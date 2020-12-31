Wisconsin Shatters Trophy, Thanks to Vikings’ Justin Jefferson? [WATCH]

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has taken the NFL by storm, not only with his play but also with his trademark touchdown celebration, “The Griddy.”

The dance has become a sensation across both professional and collegiate sports, but one Wisconsin player’s execution of the dance led to a serious drop and shattering of their bowl trophy.

Badgers freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, who led Wisconsin to a win over the University of Minnesota in their final-regular season and a berth into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, was celebrating the Badgers’ win in the bowl game against Auburn with the trophy in hand.

Mertz, in the midst of trotting across the locker room, dropped the delicate trophy, which shattered into pieces, spurring a resounding Rick Flair impersonation before silence fell over Wisconsin.

This is how Wisconsin broke its trophy 😂 (via juliusdavis__/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/CJRfK6N4JD — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2020

While the Badgers still leave 2020 with a bowl victory, the trophy drop is cathartic for Minnesotans whose Golden Gophers and Vikings did not make the postseason.

Origin of ‘The Griddy’

A dance somewhere between a horse trot and a run of hopscotch, “The Griddy” has been popularized across the NFL as Jefferson and his fellow teammates from the 2019 national championship LSU Tigers have brought the dance to the NFL.

The move, which looks like a mix between hopscotch and a horse trot, originated from a friend in New Orleans where Jefferson played high school football. It’s become synonymous with Jefferson’s fun-loving nature towards the game.

“Nobody really knows it. Nobody really does it. So I was just like, ‘All right, let me make this into my own little thing in college football,’ ” Jefferson told The Athletic on how it became a trend among football players.

Adam Thielen Has Had Fun This Season With ‘The Griddy’

Throughout the 2020 season, Jefferson’s wide receiver partner in Adam Thielen has had fun with Jefferson’s dance move as the age gap between the 21-year-old rookie and the 30-year-old vet is evident when comparing the duo’s dance moves.

"I got to teach him a little bit more but we're going to get it down."@athielen19's Griddy is still a … work in progress. 📺: https://t.co/WwAGY14YAR pic.twitter.com/F2IwOrixMZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 1, 2020

After Thielen was roasted on social media for his rendition of “The Griddy” he has since gone on the Pat McAfee show and cleared his name, saying:

“Well… yeah. No excuses, right? I will say, in practice I’m unbelievable at [The Griddy]. And then [in the game] the lights are on me and, you know, the cameras and I’m all juiced up… so it gets a little out of rhythm.”

Thielen should have plenty more attempts at hitting Jefferson’s dance on a more polished note as the duo are both under contract with the Vikings through at least 2023.

