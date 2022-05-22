Mito Pereira’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mito Pereira, who was born in Santiago, Chile, and played golf collegiately at Texas Tech University, is at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard in 2022. Here’s what you need to know about the Chilean’s family and wife, Antonia Prida.

1. Mito Pereira’s Parents Live in Santiago, Chile

Mito is the golfer’s nickname. His full name is Guillermo Pereira Hinke. Mito Pereira was born March 31, 1995, in Chile to his father, also named Guillermo, and his mother, Sibylle Hinke. His parents still live in his native Santiago, Chile, according to their social media pages.

According to the PGA Tour media guide, Pereira started golfing at a young age and he has had the encouragement of his family since he began first swinging a club. The PGA Tour website says, “His earliest golf memory is hitting balls with a plastic golf club.”

Pereira left his family at a young age to play golf in the United States. He moved to Florida and went to IMG Academy, according to an article written by the International Golf Federation.

“Indeed, Pereira’s path was unconventional. He started at the IMG Academy in Florida at 14, quit golf at 15, and started up again at 17. He earned a scholarship to Texas Tech and stayed for one year before turning pro, but his progress was halted by a biking accident and a broken collarbone. He has seen a mental coach who works with soccer players and F1 drivers,” the site wrote.

2. Mito Pereira Married His Girlfriend, Antonia Prida, in December 2021

Mito Pereira and his girlfriend, now wife, Antonia Prida, have been married since December 2021, according to his Instagram profile. Pereira posted a photo with Antonia on January 5, 2021, after they were engaged, with his future wife showing off her engagement ring.

In December 2021, Pereira posted a photo on Instagram with his fiancee and wrote that the were legally married. On January 15, 2022, he posted a photo from their wedding ceremony. They were married at the Parque Lo Arcaya in Chile, according to Pereira’s Instagram post.

Antonia Prida is also from Chile and the couple have been dating for several years, according to Pereira’s Instagram. A photo from 2014, the first photo he posted on the social media site, shows Pereira and Prida walking side by side on a golf course.

3. Antonia Prido Pereira Is an Illustrator, According to Her Instagram

Antonia Prida’s personal Instagram is private. According to her Facebook page, Pereira’s wife was also born in Santiago, Chile, and she attended San Isidro High School with Mito, according to their social media pages.

Prida is an artist and illustrator, according to an Instagram she set up for her professional life. The Instagram bio says, in Spanish, “Mi propósito es contribuir en valoración de la naturaleza como digna fuente de admiración,” which translates to, “My purpose is to contribute to the appreciation of nature as a worthy source of admiration.”

Prida’s illustrations are often of flowers, fruit, animals and other things in nature, according to her Instagram page. She studied at the Universidad del Desarrollo in Santiago, according to her Facebook.

4. Pereira Has 2 Sisters, Isabel & Carolina

Pereira is one of three siblings. He has two sisters, Isabel and Carolina, according to his biography on the Texas Tech website.

Pereira, who turned professional in 2015 and represented Chile in the Olympics in Japan, just missing out on a medal, posted a photo on Instagram in 2021 at a tournament in California with his then-girlfriend and sister, expressing his happiness with having family at the event, writing, “Happy to had part of my family last week @barracudachampionship to enjoy a nice week of golf.”

Pereira’s college coach, Greg Sands, told Golf.com, “Mito wasn’t particularly fond of going to school — obviously that kind of showed up in that he only stayed for a little while. He had a serious girlfriend back home, and he was very close to his family. We had a great team when Mito was on campus. I think he was pretty homesick and wanted to go home, which turned out to be a great decision for him. But we were glad to have him on campus for the time that we did.”

5. Pereira & His Wife Now Live in Jupiter, Florida

Mito Pereira and his wife live in Jupiter, Florida, according to the PGA Tour. According to Golf.com, Jupiter is a popular spot for many PGA Tour golfers.

In June 2021, Pereira earned his way onto the PGA Tour through his success on the lower level Korn Ferry Tour. In an Instagram post celebrating his accomplishment, Pereira, in Spanish, thanked his family and friends and those in his home country of Chile for their support during his career.

Pereira, who is also close friends with fellow Chilean PGA Tour star Joaquin Niemann, won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour from 2020 to 2021, including the Bogota Championship, the REX Hospital Open and the BMW Charity Open. He has also won on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica tour and local tournaments in Chile.