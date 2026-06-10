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MLB World Reacts to Ronald Acuña Jr. Hamstring Injury in Braves-White Sox Game

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 06: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds second base after Mauricio Dubón #14 batted for a single during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Uh oh, the Atlanta Braves might have a development on their hands as Ronald Acuña Jr. had to be removed from Atlanta’s game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. As of the top of the 5th, the Braves lead the White Sox 4-3.

@CrosbyBaseball wrote (on 6/9): “Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled up just after being thrown out at first and limped to the dugout with a trainer. Maybe the last step or two before the bag? Looked like he was trying to keep weight off the left leg there”

The Atlanta Braves X account wrote (during the White Sox game): “OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game due to left hamstring tightness.”

Video here:

This would not be good news for the Atlanta Braves, who hold the best record in MLB after such a strong start to 2026.

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Social Reactions to Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury in Braves-White Sox Game

Toronto Blue Jays v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates following the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here are some reactions across Braves Country/the MLB landscape:

 

@CurtMWeiler: “What did Ronald Acuna Jr. do to the baseball gods? He’s been absolutely cursed with lower-body injury luck.”
@StonecoldSxnick: “Ohh no Ronald Acuna Jr just blew out his hamstring again. Man, that brother just can’t catch a break with leg injuries”
@grantmcauley: 

 “I’m not a doctor. I don’t play one on TV. But after watching that replay of Ronald Acuña Jr. pulling up lame across first base, I don’t feel great. His reaction, ripping off the batting gloves on his way off the field underscore his frustration”

https://twitter.com/grantmcauley/status/2064511120895836179

Ronald Acuna Jr. with the Braves

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 30: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 30, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a five-time MLB All-Star and has been the Braves’ leadoff hitter for pretty much his entire MLB career. The injuries, if this one is severe, are starting to pile up for Ronald Acuña Jr. He won the NL MVP in the 2023 season after stealing 70 bases and homering 40 times,  but Acuña Jr. does not have 4o homers or even close to 70 stolen bases in the three seasons since that campaign. He’s still been a very good player, but the power stroke has seemed a bit limited and he’s been less willing to take off on the basepaths.

As this season is concerned, Acuna Jr. has played 52 games and is batting .254 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, and an OPS+ of 129. Ronald is still getting on base at a high clip, which has helped the Braves win on a nightly basis.

The Braves will hope this injury isn’t too serious, and there will likely be an update after the game from Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB World Reacts to Ronald Acuña Jr. Hamstring Injury in Braves-White Sox Game

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