MLB World Reacts to Ronald Acuña Jr. Hamstring Injury in Braves-White Sox Game

Uh oh, the Atlanta Braves might have a development on their hands as Ronald Acuña Jr. had to be removed from Atlanta’s game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. As of the top of the 5th, the Braves lead the White Sox 4-3.

@CrosbyBaseball wrote (on 6/9): “Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled up just after being thrown out at first and limped to the dugout with a trainer. Maybe the last step or two before the bag? Looked like he was trying to keep weight off the left leg there”

The Atlanta Braves X account wrote (during the White Sox game): “OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game due to left hamstring tightness.”

Video here:

This would not be good news for the Atlanta Braves, who hold the best record in MLB after such a strong start to 2026.

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Social Reactions to Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury in Braves-White Sox Game

Here are some reactions across Braves Country/the MLB landscape:

@CurtMWeile r: “What did Ronald Acuna Jr. do to the baseball gods? He’s been absolutely cursed with lower-body injury luck.”

@StonecoldSxnick: “Ohh no Ronald Acuna Jr just blew out his hamstring again. Man, that brother just can’t catch a break with leg injuries”

@grantmcauley: “I’m not a doctor. I don’t play one on TV. But after watching that replay of Ronald Acuña Jr. pulling up lame across first base, I don’t feel great. His reaction, ripping off the batting gloves on his way off the field underscore his frustration”

https://twitter.com/grantmcauley/status/2064511120895836179

Ronald Acuna Jr. with the Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a five-time MLB All-Star and has been the Braves’ leadoff hitter for pretty much his entire MLB career. The injuries, if this one is severe, are starting to pile up for Ronald Acuña Jr. He won the NL MVP in the 2023 season after stealing 70 bases and homering 40 times, but Acuña Jr. does not have 4o homers or even close to 70 stolen bases in the three seasons since that campaign. He’s still been a very good player, but the power stroke has seemed a bit limited and he’s been less willing to take off on the basepaths.

As this season is concerned, Acuna Jr. has played 52 games and is batting .254 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, and an OPS+ of 129. Ronald is still getting on base at a high clip, which has helped the Braves win on a nightly basis.

The Braves will hope this injury isn’t too serious, and there will likely be an update after the game from Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss.

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