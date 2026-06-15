Braves Urged to Trade for Red Sox $75 Million Starter As MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

The Atlanta Braves, despite a recent rough road stretch, still have MLB’s best record with 46 wins. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers are approaching, as many could have predicted.

Considering the MLB trade deadline is just over a month and a half away, it’s time to start thinking what role the Braves will have in the rumors and trade deadline news. Team GM Alex Anthopoulos recently said he believes the team, if they continue to play the way they are, will be in many trade conversations this summer:

“I fully expect and hope that we will be engaged in trades come July. I’m not trying to overly excite anybody or promise anything. But if we’re playing the way we are right now, we’re going to be in there,” Anthopoulos said.

One potential trade target that may be available is starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who is currently tied to a three-year, $75 million contract and is having a strong season with the Boston Red Sox, who may be headed towards selling.

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Braves Urged to Trade for Sonny Gray by MLB writer

In a recent piece for SI.com, Red Sox writer Curt Bishop names the Braves as a ‘trade fit’ for Sonny Gray:

“He would join a rotation that already features both Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, and it would be a big step forward for the Braves to add a pitcher of his caliber. That could ultimately give them the final push they need to run away with the National League East. The Braves’ rotation has been hit especially hard, so Gray could give them some much needed innings coverage as they look to secure a postseason berth.”

Sonny Gray is a 3X MLB All-Star and has a 3.03 ERA this season over 12 starts and 62+ innings pitched. Those numbers would give Atlanta’s rotation a strong boost, and as Bishop notes, a pairing of Chris Sale and Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation would be dangerous for opposing teams in a potential playoff series.

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What Would the Braves Give up in a Potential Sonny Gray Trade?

Well, there have been no official reports of Sonny Gray’s actual trade status, but if the Red Sox believe they have a chance to turn things around this season, it will have to be behind Sonny Gray, as Garrett Crochet remains sidelined with no real return timeline in sight.

However, with that being said, this hypothetical Braves-Red Sox trade idea would see the Braves land Sonny Gray in exchange for two prospects: P Owen Murphy and SS Alex Lodise.

Look, the Braves’ farm system is finally recovering, but their World Series aspirations are also right here, right now. This trade pitch wouldn’t offload their top two pitching prospects in Cam Caminiti and JR Ritchie, and it might be a solid enough package for the Red Sox to at least consider.

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