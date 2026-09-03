Atlanta Braves Announce Release of 22-Year-Old Player Before Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a crucial series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. Atlanta holds a four-game lead over Philadelphia for first place in the National League East.

Ahead of this weekend’s huge matchup with the Phillies, the Braves quietly announced the release of a 22-year-old player.

Atlanta Braves Release 22-Year-Old Player Before Phillies Series

The Braves released outfielder Cardell Thibodeaux.

Via MiLB.com: FCL Braves released OF Cardell Thibodeaux.

Looking at Cardell Thibodeaux’s Career

The San Diego Padres selected Thibodeaux in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played for Louisiana-Monroe in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Southern.

Thibodeaux went 7-for-65 with 17 strikeouts across 21 games in Single-A in 2025. He began the 2026 season at the rookie level, hitting .244/.392/.366 over 14 games.

The Padres traded the outfielder to the Braves in late June. The Braves assigned Thibodeaux to the FCL Braves after acquiring him from the Padres.

With the FCL Braves, Thibodeaux collected just two hits in 22 at-bats across 12 games before being released.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a 1-1 series split against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. They have the day off on Thursday before beginning their four-game series against the Phillies on Friday.

Atlanta has played well lately, winning eight of its last 10 games.

With an 83-57 record, the Braves are currently the second seed in the National League. If the season ended today, they’d have a first-round bye in the playoffs, placing them right in the National League Divisional Series.

The Braves have a tough schedule ahead of them, so winning the National League East is certainly no guarantee. After this weekend’s Phillies series, the Braves will host the AL-best Tampa Bay Rays for three games before hosting the Phillies for three games.

Then, Atlanta has three games on the road against the Chicago Cubs, the second NL Wild Card team, and a three-game set against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

After that rough stretch, the Braves will finish the season by hosting the Cincinnati Reds for three games and playing a three-game series on the road against the Miami Marlins.