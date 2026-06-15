Braves Receive Spencer Strider Update After Encouraging Visit with Sports Doctor

The Atlanta Braves may have dodged a bullet with starting pitcher Spencer Strider. On Friday, Strider had to be removed from his start against the New York Mets due to right arm soreness. On Saturday, Strider was placed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation.

He eventually went to see sports doctor Keith Meister, who usually handles MLB pitchers’ elbow injuries.

Well, on Monday morning, the verdict is in, and it’s actually a very encouraging update for Strider and the Braves.

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Braves Get Positive Spencer Strider Update

Atlanta Braves fans have held their breath about this Spencer Strider injury, and admittedly, I believed he was doomed for a Tommy John Surgery, as did many other Braves supporters.

However, here is what Braves’ reporter Mark Bowman wrote about the injury:

“Strider’s MRI didn’t show any ligament damage, just inflammation. There aren’t any current concerns about him needing surgery. Today’s visit with Dr. Meister (performed surgery in 2024) will just provide an indication of what the next steps will be. Meister will provide a timetable for recovery. By tomorrow, we’ll have an idea of when Strider could begin throwing again.”

It’s a best-case scenario for both the Braves and Spencer Strider, and perhaps Strider may only need a few weeks to recover from this injury.

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Spencer Strider with the Braves…

Spencer Strider has had an up-and-down tenure with the Atlanta Braves, the only MLB team he’s played for in his career. Strider burst on the scene with Atlanta in 2022 (2nd in NL RotY voting), and then had an amazing 2023 season where he was named an MLB All-Star, and went on to strike out 281 batters in just over 180 innings and 32 starts. He was virtually untouchable during that season.

However, Strider has to undergo UCL reconstructive surgery early in the 2024 season, which limited him to just two starts. His rehab was lengthy, but Strider eventually returned in 2025, where he posted an ERA of 4.45 over 125.1 innings and 131 strikeouts.

Fast forward to this season, Strider had a delayed 2026 season debut due to an oblique injury.

Over 39 innings and 8 starts this season, Strider has 46 strikeouts, but an ERA of 5.31. In his most recent start, which featured a clear drop in velocity from his fastball, Strider gave up six earned runs to the New York Mets.

Now, the Braves will hope for the best in his injury recovery.

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