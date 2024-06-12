Orioles Option No. 6 Prospect Amid Jorge Mateo Return

Four games is all Connor Norby gets for his debut MLB stint with the Baltimore Orioles. He’s been designated back to Triple-A with the return of starting second baseman Jorge Mateo.

Baltimore announced the move on X, formerly known as Twitter, prior to a June 11 game against the Atlanta Braves.

In four appearances with the Orioles, Norby went 3-for-14 at the plate for two singles and his first ever MLB home run.

Team skipper Brandon Hyde spoke highly of the 24-year-old following the transaction.

“I thought he did a great job,” Hyde told reporters. “That was a cool experience for him. I think he’s going to be a lot better for it. Get a taste of the big leagues like that. On that road trip, two tough places to play.”

And he didn’t rule out a return for Norby.

“I thought he swung the bat well,” Hyde continued. “I thought he fit in outstanding, and I thought it was an unbelievable experience for him. You never know, you might see him back soon. Who knows?”

Norby’s call-up was directly tied to Mateo’s absence. The veteran infielder spent seven days on the concussion-injured list.

Now that he’s returned, Norby is with the Norfolk Tides, awaiting his next MLB opportunity.

Mateo Homers in Return to Lineup

Mateo certainly looks the part of a healthy ball player. He hit a home run in his first at-bat back with Baltimore.

Mateo hit a 76.7 mph curveball from Max Fried 402-feet past centerfield to score three for the Orioles in the second inning.

He told reporters he wanted to put a ball in play, down 0-2.

“I was really trying to put the ball in play in that count,” Mateo told reporters via an interpreter. “Early in the count I was sitting on certain pitches, but in that spot with an 0-2 count I was just trying to put the ball in play. I feel really good about being able to come back and help the team win tonight. Thankfully, I’ve been feeling better little by little, and that continued tonight.”

It’s only his second career home run on an 0-2 count, according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

Mateo’s 2024 has been a resurgence of sorts. He’s batting .241/.289/.483 through 43 games. Mateo had only 7 home runs in all of 2023, and has four just a third of the way through 2024.

Danny Coulombe Placed on Injured List

The return of Mateo is also the loss of reliever Danny Coulombe. Baltimore placed the 34-year-old on the 15-Day Injured List with left elbow inflammation.

Coulombe is the Orioles’ best relief option through and through. He’s 28 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched and has a 2.42 ERA.

Hyde told reporters that further testing is needed to determine the severity of Coulombe’s injury, or lack thereof.

“He’s going to get further tests done and we’re hoping for the best,” Hyde said on June 11. “He was a little sore after he pitched the day before, but it was kind of after-he-pitched soreness. And yesterday playing catch, felt something not right with the elbow.”

And also stressed the magnitude of Coulombe’s absence for Baltimore.

“He’s been crucial for the bullpen,” Hyde continued. “He’s been one of the best relievers in the game, really. Fills in all different kinds of spots for us. Hopefully we can ride the ship until he’s back, but he’s had a heck of a year so far.”

It’s another injury for an Orioles bullpen that really can’t stand anymore.

A “next man up” mantra will continue to embody Baltimore’s 2024 pitching staff. From starters to relievers to Craig Kimbrel the closer, almost no one has made it this far without a health-related issue.

Baltimore is on a five-game winning streak. They’ll host the Braves for two more games before welcoming MLB’s two best teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, for a pair of series in Maryland.