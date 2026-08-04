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Seattle Mariners Announce Release of 4-Year Boston Red Sox Player

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Rob Refsnyder #30 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on May 15, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners announced they have released a pair of players on Tuesday afternoon.

One of those players is longtime Boston Red Sox utility player Rob Refsnyder. Along with Refsnyder, Mitch Gaver has also been let go by the Mariners.

Rob Refsnyder, 35, played with the Boston Red Sox for four seasons before joining the Mariners on a one-year, $6.25 million deal this season. In 114 at-bats with the Mariners this season, Rob Refsnyder is batting .140 with four home runs and 16 total hits. He’s also been on the IL for some time, which likely led to the release.

He’s played in 11 seasons total in MLB and was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2012. He’s out of Seoul, South Korea.

More to come on Rob Refsnyder release…

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Seattle Mariners Announce Release of 4-Year Boston Red Sox Player

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