Boston Red Sox Quietly Announced Trevor Story Update Before Rays Series

On Friday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

Boston Red Sox Quietly Announced Trevor Story Update

The Red Sox have been playing without Trevor Story since May 14.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Red Sox have announced the latest update on Story.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote: “-Story hitting and ramping up fielding activity”

Story had been batting .206 with 34 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 16 runs and four stolen bases in 41 games.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Story Update

Here’s what people were saying:

@BOSSportsGordo: “Trevor Story is hitting and has ramped up his fielding work, Chad Tracy said today (via @jcmccaffrey). Story initially guessed a 8-12 week timetable for return from hernia surgery. Today marks 8 weeks.”

@BradleyGrinnen: “Trevor Story Haters. Let me leave zero room for confusion. I hope Trevor comes back and rakes like he is capable of. I prefer he DH or play 2B. But whatever. IF he has something of value to offer, offensively, I want him here.”

@mattyicelol: “Wow an accurate injury timeline???”

@zdashooter: “shoutout story but we’re good fam 🫡 also wild how he’s the one dude who doesn’t have an injury setback, i mean good for him”

Story is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Red Sox.

He has also spent six years with the Colorado Rockies.

The 33-year-old is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox had a very tough start to the season.

That said, they went into the All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in all of baseball (winning nine out of ten).

Currently, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 46-48 record in 94 games.

Following the Rays, they will host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.