Blockbuster Red Sox Trade Back On

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on social media Tuesday that the Boston Red Sox trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals for third baseman Nolan Arenado have regained momentum.

“The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says,” wrote Morosi, “If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman’s market. Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston’s prospects.”

Despite weeks of conflicting speculation, the Red Sox remain linked to free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros also in the mix. Boston’s offer is reportedly no longer than four years, while Bregman is seeking a deal in the six-year range.

Boston was close to dealing first baseman Triston Casas and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida to the Seattle Mariners during the winter meetings, a deal the Mariners ultimately turned down because of the huge sum of money —$56MM, remaining on Yoshida’s contract through 2027.

Casas, 25, has had an up-and-down tenure with the Red Sox, leading many to speculate if he’s in Boston’s long-term plans. When he joined the club in 2022, some Red Sox veterans reportedly “took issue” with his unconventional pregame routines that included sunbathing in the outfield. After an extremely promising rookie campaign, he missed 93 games in 2024 due to a torn rib cartilage suffered while swinging during an April 20 game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas also declined a long-term contract offer from Boston last spring.