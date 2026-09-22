Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman Updates Before Guardians Series

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox revealed updates on first baseman Willson Contreras and left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman.

Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Game

Contreras took batting practice on Tuesday. Chapman feels good and it appears he is “past the worst of the lat issue.”

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Ceddanne Rafaela is close to activation and Willson Contreras is currently taking BP. Aroldis Chapman feels good and it seems he’s past the worst of the lat issue. All good news on the injury front there.

Looking at Willson Contreras

Contreras is out of Boston’s lineup for the fourth consecutive game on Tuesday after being hit with a pitch on his right hand last week.

The Red Sox didn’t place Contreras on the IL after he hurt his hand.

Boston acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason.

He has had an outstanding season, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.

Looking at Aroldis Chapman

Chapman is dealing with lat tightness, according to multiple reports. He is just day to day and avoided an IL stint.

The Red Sox signed Chapman to a one-year, $13.3 million extension last year.

Chapman will be a free agent at the end of this season.

The legendary closer has posted a 1.95 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 68 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings this season. He has converted 34 saves for Boston this year.