Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras exited Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium after being hit by a 95 mph pitch in the helmet.
The Red Sox won the game 9-4.
Boston manager Chad Tracy announced an update on Contreras following the victory.
Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Announces Willson Contreras Update
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox backs off an inside pitch during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “[Red Sox manager Chad] Tracy said initial tests were encouraging on Contreras but they have to see how he comes in tomorrow before anything definitive. Going through the concussion protocol process.”
Initially, Cotillo reported that Contreras exited the game for precautionary reasons.
Social Media Reacts to Willson Contreras Update
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Here is what people are saying about Contreras’ update:
@RozierHater: “With this medical staff Im gonna assume Contreras has to retire because of this”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Update After Injury Scare in Dodgers Win