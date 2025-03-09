Brandon Nimmo’s knee troubles delay his return to Mets’ lineup

Brandon Nimmo’s return to the New York Mets’ lineup has been pushed back further as he recovers from a lingering knee issue.

The outfielder has played in only one spring training game this season, with two plate appearances, due to ongoing discomfort in his right knee. According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Nimmo was scheduled to play Sunday in the Grapefruit League but was unavailable due to his sore right knee. The soreness restricted his movement significantly, preventing him from running at full speed and limiting his ability to perform at his usual level on the field.

Mets Provide Update on Nimmo’s Knee Injury and Treatment Plan

Newsday’s Tim Healey reported that inflammation was found in Nimmo’s knee. While Nimmo’s time off isn’t ideal, the update on March 6 suggested he could return to the field soon, bringing some hope. However, that outlook changed after Mendoza spoke with the media on Saturday.

“Yesterday [Nimmo] took some at-bats, but running felt like he couldn’t get past the 85%, so we decided to get an injection on him,” Mendoza said, according to an X post from SNY. “It is a gel injection to help lubricate the joint,” Mendoza said.

Mets Stay Optimistic About Nimmo’s Recovery Ahead of Season Opener

Mendoza was asked when he might start questioning Nimmo’s readiness for the season opener, but it seems the plan is to have him ready by Opening Day. In a recent post, Healy provided further insight into the situation. Nimmo will start to increase his activity after resting until at least Monday.

With the Mets’ starting rotation already dealing with several injuries this spring, losing one of their key hitters for the season opener would be a significant setback. The expectation is that this injection will be enough for Nimmo to heal, allowing him to be ready for the Mets’ first game against the Houston Astros on March 27.