WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs gets ready to bat in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Chicago at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.
The Cubs have announced their lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Cardinals. There is a notable change involving left fielder Ian Happ.
Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Cardinals Game
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 09: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 6th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Happ is batting seventh for the Cubs on Friday. In the Cubs’ 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Happ went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the fifth batter in the lineup.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being tagged out at second base in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Cardinals Series