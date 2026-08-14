Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field in Chicago at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.

The Cubs have announced their lineup for Friday’s matchup with the Cardinals. There is a notable change involving left fielder Ian Happ.

Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Before Cardinals Game

Happ is batting seventh for the Cubs on Friday. In the Cubs’ 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Happ went 0-for-3 with a strikeout as the fifth batter in the lineup.

Here is the Cubs’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Cardinals‘ lineup: