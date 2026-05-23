Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Astros Game

The Chicago Cubs (29-22) are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a three-game weekend set at Wrigley Field. The Astros defeated the Cubs 4-2 in the first game of the series, which is likely to prompt a roster shake-up, as manager Craig Counsell indicated there will be changes to the Cubs lineup.
Last night, Cubs reporters indicated that top prospect Kevin Alcantara would be getting recalled for Saturday’s game against the Astros, and Alcantara was even seen walking into Wrigley Field Saturday morning.
Well, MLB’s transaction logs finally reflect that roster move, as the Cubs are recalling Kevin Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa and designating Nicky Lopez for assignment.
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Kevin Alcantara’s Triple-A numbers have become simply undeniable to this point.
More on Kevin Alcantara’s Prospect Status
As noted, Kevin Alcantara has had two brief MLB stints thus far, but this call-up, paired with Matt Shaw’s injury, could be the time where ‘The Jaguar’ sees some extended time in MLB to see if his Triple-A numbers are a real indicator of how he can perform in the bigs.
Alcantara has just 21 MLB at-bats to his name and has recorded five hits (0 extra-base hits) in that span.
Here is part of his MLB.com prospect page bio that paints a good picture of what the Dominican Republic product can bring to the Cubs roster:
“Alcántara possesses a rare combination of size and athleticism, and while he’s slow out of the batter’s box, he features plus speed once he accelerates. He could become at least a 20/20 player if he looked to steal more bases and he covers wide swaths of ground in center field. He won’t play center with Pete Crow-Armstrong in Chicago, but his solid arm strength will make him an asset in right field.”
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