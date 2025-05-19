Tigers Star Drops 4-Word Admission Behind Marvelous Slugging Turnaround

The Detroit Tigers are no longer just a rebuilding team with promise—they’re one of the best stories in baseball right now.

At the heart of their successful run, Tigers outfielder Riley Greene revealed one of the main reasons for the club’s massive start to the 2025 campaign.

He wasn’t talking about himself. Greene was pointing to the Tigers’ hitting coaches—Michael Brdar, Keith Beauregard, and Lance Zawadzki—and the behind-the-scenes preparation in which Greene refers to as a “big part of us” powering Detroit’s offensive explosion this season.

“They have us prepared and I feel like they don’t get enough appreciation and I want them to. They are a big part of us,” Greene said, per Chris Mccosky of The Oakland Press.

In Greene’s words, the staff doesn’t get nearly enough credit amid this memorable run for Detroit. He contends that they’re the ones who make sure hitters are locked in and ready.

Tigers’ Stranglehold On AL Central

That kind of trust and collaboration is exactly what’s setting the Tigers apart. They have the league’s best record of 31-16, and are near the top of the American League in scoring.

The approach is clear across the lineup—grind out at-bats, wear down pitchers and pass the baton to the next guy. Greene acknowledged that the team has completely bought in, and you can see it in how often they come through with two outs, or in clutch moments.

The Tigers have completely shifted the culture this season, but it’s powering a legitimate surge that’s catching the league by surprise.

Riley Greene Is Finally Showing His Power

Greene’s individual numbers tell part of the tale. He’s boasting a career-best slash line of .275/.328/.511 in 45 appearances.

But what makes his breakout even more meaningful is how selfless he’s been in sharing the spotlight with everyone involved—on or off the field.

Manager A.J. Hinch has praised that attitude and said it reflects what the Tigers are trying to build. Detroit isn’t relying on just one or two stars to carry them. They’re using every part of the roster, especially the hitting staff, leaning on late-game matchups and situational hitting.

“They have a tough job,” Hinch said. “They never get to have a good day because no matter how many runs we score, somebody inevitably went hitless. Somebody needs their attention.”

The Tigers’ offense isn’t the only thing making headlines. Their bullpen has been dominant, their defense is cleaning up plays that would’ve been errors last year, and young players like Jackson Jobe and Jace Jung are showing up in big moments.

But it’s clear that what’s grabbing national attention right now is the way Detroit is hitting—and the way their star outfielder is leading with humility.

Greene captured exactly what’s working in Detroit. It’s not just about talent or stats. It’s about camaraderie, coaching, and the belief that they can continue to be special if they just stick to the plan.

That’s the culture driving one of the most surprising teams in Major League Baseball—and fans are starting to take notice.