Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Comments on Dalton Rushing/Kyle Tucker Injuries After Twins Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday evening thanks to 2 solo home runs by Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Perhaps the unsung hero of the evening was Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer, who came in for bulk relief and did a phenomenal job at keeping the Twins hitters at bay after the first inning.

However, two scary moments transpired in the game when both Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing had to be removed from the contest. Rushing left with a ‘concussion’ after a foul-tip rifled off his catcher’s mask, and Tucker left with a back issue.

Following the Dodgers-Twins game on Monday, manager Dave Roberts commented on both injuries, and take it as you will.

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Dave Roberts Speaks on Dalton Rushing/Kyle Tucker’s Injuries

Rushing left game to rule out a concussion. https://t.co/l5zZ7GNygj — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 23, 2026

@DodgersNation wrote (on 6/22): “Dave Roberts provides injury updates on Kyle Tucker & Dalton Rushing. Tucker (back spasms) is day-to-day and Roberts isn’t overly concerned. Tucker has dealt with them before. Rushing passed his concussion protocol test but Has to do it again in 24 hours and is unlikely to play tomorrow. LA will bring another catcher up but no decision has been made on who yet.”

So, just by what Roberts indicated, it sounds like Dalton Rushing may only need to miss a couple of days (hopefully), and Tucker is in the same situation. However, for what it’s worth, everything Dave Roberts says to the media always needs to be taken with a grain of salt because he’s notorious for giving postgame updates that develop negatively in the coming days.

One would assume that both Dalton Rushing and Kyle Tucker will be off Tuesday, and it will be a situation to monitor past that.

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Dalton Rushing & Kyle Tucker This Season

Dalton Rushing has emerged in his second MLB season as a very capable catcher in Will Smith’s absence, and the hope is that he doesn’t have to be sidelined too long with Smith on the IL.

As for Kyle Tucker, he’s in the first season of a four-year, $240 million contract, but the 4X MLB All-Star is batting just .234 with six home runs in 74 games played. However, some time off may be beneficial for Tucker to help him rest, but, like the Rushing injury, the hope is that Tucker’s back issue isn’t too serious.

Tucker’s OPS+ of 98 is actually right around league-average, which is a semi-good sign because he hasn’t really gotten going this season.

The Dalton Rushing injury is a little more concerning because of the Dodgers’ lack of catcher depth behind Rushing at the moment.

Stay updated with all the latest news, rumors, and updates on Heavy on Dodgers as both of these stories progress.

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