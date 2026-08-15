Los Angeles Dodgers Demote Teoscar Hernandez in Latest Lineup Decision Amid Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened up their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night thanks to a strong start by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a solid effort by the bullpen.

It’s a four-game series between the Brewers and Dodgers, so Saturday night’s contest is a pivotal affair between the two top NL squads.

Before the Brewers game on Saturday evening, the Dodgers demoted Teoscar Hernandez in the batting order after he hit third for one of the first times this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update After Pirates Game

Dodgers Drop Teoscar Hernandez to Seventh in Batting Order

Saturday night’s contest will perhaps be one of the toughest games for the Dodgers to muster up offense all season, as starter Jacob Misiorowski will take the ball for Milwaukee.

After batting third on Friday night (with Freddie Freeman out of the order), Teoscar Hernandez is back to hitting seventh for the Dodgers.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers batting order for 8/15, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/15: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS T. Edman 2B T. Hernández LF A. Call RF H. Feduccia C J. Wrobleski SP”

Freddie Freeman is back in the Dodgers’ lineup, which is a good sign, and Max Muncy will bat cleanup on Saturday evening. Hunter Feduccia remains in the batting order for form a battery with Justin Wrobleski. Wrobleski has notably struggled his last few starts due to giving up too many home runs.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player Amid Diamondbacks Series