MLB Trade: Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Kris Bubic from Royals

After acquiring Tarik Skubal on Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not done making trades for left-handed starters.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are acquiring Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals.

In exchange for Kris Bubic, Mark Feinsand reports that the Royals are receiving Carlos Duran.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Kris Bubic

This is a very interesting trade for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kris Bubic has not pitched since May, but he is expected to return in late August/early September. It’s hard to see a fit for Bubic in the starting rotation, but he could be a valuable asset out of the bullpen.

Over 50.1 IP this season, Bubic holds an ERA of 4.11 with 51 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.232.

This is an obvious trade for LA with an attempt to bolster its pitching staff for its MLB playoff run.

Kris Bubic was an All-Star starter in 2025, but has battled injuries this season. He was placed on the 60-day IL with left elbow and shoulder soreness. This Dodgers roster and overall pitching staff is just absolutely nasty.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers wrote (on July 1) about Bubic’s injury setbacks:

“Bubic was slated to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday [back in July] and was scheduled for three innings/45 pitches. But symptoms occurred during his throwing program on Tuesday evening, which prompted him and the Royals to shut him down while they figure out what he’s dealing with, and he came back to Kansas City to be evaluated by the medical staff.”

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Kris Bubic’s MLB Career

Kris Bubic has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons, all with the Kansas City Royals. The Royals are obvious sellers this year, and it will be interesting to see if they move on from anyone else in the coming hours.

Across 89 total starts in his career, Bubic has a ERA of 4.14 across 522 IP with 495 strikeouts.

In 2025, Bubic looked like one of the best starters in MLB for a period of time, as he boasted an ERA of 2.55 across 20 starts.

The Royals drafted Bubic in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, and he swiftly moved through the minors and made his MLB debut in 2020.

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