Los Angeles Dodgers Make Tommy Edman Roster Move During Rays Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-game series.

Los Angeles took game one of the series courtesy of a Miguel Rojas two-run home run. On Tuesday, the Dodgers will be returning the services of infielder Tommy Edman, which means Santiago Espinal is being let go for the time being from the Majors club.

Per multiple reports, including manager Dave Roberts, the Dodgers are reinstating infielder Tommy Edman. Roberts indicated that Edman will be available off the bench, but likely get the start on Wednesday when the Rays bring a lefty to the mound. It will be Tommed Edman’s 2026 season debut. Santiago Espinal is involved in the corresponding move, which results in a designation.

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Dodgers to Activate Tommy Edman During Their Rays Series

The news of the roster moves broke on Monday evening.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on 6/15):

“Assuming they don’t want to drop to 12 pitchers, the decision probably comes down to Freeland versus Santiago Espinal. They’d need to designate the latter for assignment to take him off the roster, which they already did a few weeks ago. They like Espinal as a clubhouse presence but haven’t gotten him much playing time as a multi-positional infielder. Freeland has played regularly since being recalled on May 27, hitting a league average .231/.340/.359 with one home run in 16 games.”

Well, the verdict is in, and it’s Espinal who ends up getting the axe, but he could certainly be back up with the club at some point this year if the Dodgers need another infielder to fill a gap.

As for Tommy Edman, he injured his right ankle in the fall, and it has been a much more severe injury than originally thought. However, this is becoming the M.O. for the Dodgers – letting their (potentially injury-prone) players get as much rest and recovery as possible to be at their strongest when needed.

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Tommy Edman with the Dodgers

Tommy Edman was acquired in 2024 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 530 plate appearances with the club (over two seasons), he’s batting .229 with 19 home runs. 69 RBI, and an OPS+ of 87.

He was fabulous for the Dodgers in the 2024 MLB playoffs, helping the Dodgers drastically advance to the Fall Classic.

Surely Edman will get his opportunities returning from injury, but as this Dodgers machine rolls, Edman will have to show some productivity with the bat as well. Edman posted an OPS of .655 last season in 300+ at-bats.

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