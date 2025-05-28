Yankees and Dodgers Listed as Trade Fits for Former Cy Young Winner

Sandy Alcántara was one of the best pitchers in baseball just a few years ago. His 2022 Cy Young season saw him go the distance six times and pitch a league-leading 228.2 innings. He was a true Iron Man that season and was the most valuable pitcher in baseball.

Since then, it’s been an unfortunate road for the flame-throwing righty. He regressed significantly in 2023 before his season ended early, resulting in him getting Tommy John surgery.

Now, Alcántara looks to be a trade candidate this deadline. CBS Sports‘ R.J. Anderson recently listed the two-time All-Star as one of the players expected to be available this summer.

“Alcantara appeared to be the league’s most obvious top trade candidate coming into the season as he returned from Tommy John surgery,” said Anderson. “His velocity is back and he’s generating plenty of ground balls, but his command hasn’t been there and his pitches are finding the barrel too often. Teams will have to assess not only what they think of his chances of righting the ship in-season, but how much they’re willing to part with in order to play the odds.”

Anderson is correct that Alcántara’s velocity is normal, but he does seem to be downplaying how tough of a comeback it’s been for Sandy.

Sandy Alcántara 2025 Season

After missing the entire 2024 season, the Marlins were ecstatic to get their ace pitcher back. Unfortunately, it’s been a brutal start to the year for Alcántara. Through ten starts, he’s posted an 8.04 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP. Yikes.

The fastball velocity is back, but his off-speed stuff has been the biggest issue. In 2022, his offspeed run value was 100th percentile, chase rate was 94th percentile, and he did this with only a 5.6% walk rate. This year, his offspeed run value is 25th percentile, chase rate is 16th percentile, and he is walking batters 11.6% of the time. It looks like there’s a chance he will never return to form.

Yankees and Dodgers Pitching Needs

Even with the struggles, there are bound to be teams that expect him to improve and believe he will have value. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers were both listed as “potential fits” by R.J. Anderson. The Dodgers came into the season with the best pitching staff on paper, but injuries have demolished their rotation. Depending on their returns, the Dodgers may feel forced to make a move for a starter at the trade deadline.

The Yankees have gotten dominant seasons from both Carlos Rodón and Max Fried. However, there isn’t much starting pitching talent outside of those two. With Gerrit Cole out for the season and Luis Gil expected to be sidelined until June/July, the Yankees could use some more starting pitching.

Is it Worth the Risk to Trade for Alcántara?

Even if a team wants to take a flyer on Alcántara, his contract may prevent a move from happening. He is set to make $17.3 million both this season and next, and then has a $21 million club option in 2027. Trading for him is a huge risk, especially at that price point. On one hand, he could find his stride and look similar to the pitcher he was pre-injury.

However, the advanced numbers show that he’s not that guy at this point. It’s hard to imagine any team giving up significant prospect capital for Sandy at this point. Still, the idea of him being moved to a playoff team and bouncing back would be amazing to see.