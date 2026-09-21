CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Manager Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Brewers already clinched the National League Central title.
With a 98-58 record, Milwaukee has an 11-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.
One more Brewers win or one more Atlanta Braves loss will clinch Milwaukee a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Milwaukee is coming off a 3-0 sweep over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
The Brewers will finish their series against the Phillies on Thursday night.
Then, Milwaukee will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Milwaukee Brewers announced the demotion of a young pitcher before their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of Young Pitcher Before Phillies Series