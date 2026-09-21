Milwaukee Brewers Announce Demotion of Young Pitcher Before Phillies Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Brewers quietly announced the demotion of a young pitcher in the organization.

Milwaukee Brewers Demote Young Pitcher Before Philadelphia Phillies Series

The Brewers demoted 22-year-old right-hander Joshua Quezada to Double-A Biloxi from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Via MiLB.com: RHP Joshua Quezada assigned to Biloxi Shuckers from Nashville Sounds.

Quezada has pitched in four different minor-league levels (A, A+, AA, AAA) this season.

Across the four levels this year, Quezada has posted a 5.16 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 61 innings.

The New York Yankees signed Quezada to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2023. He is from Nicaragua.

The Yankees traded Quezada to the Brewers for left-hander Clayton Andrews on Feb. 14, 2024.

Quezada has a career 4.89 ERA with 216 strikeouts since making his professional debut in 2023.

Quezada isn’t among the Brewers’ list of top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers already clinched the National League Central title.

With a 98-58 record, Milwaukee has an 11-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

One more Brewers win or one more Atlanta Braves loss will clinch Milwaukee a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Milwaukee is coming off a 3-0 sweep over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Brewers will finish their series against the Phillies on Thursday night.

Then, Milwaukee will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.