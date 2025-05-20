Questions Surround Validity of Judge-Soto Bromance: ‘Judge Does Not Rock With This Guy’

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has gone out of his way to paint his relationship with former teammate Juan Soto in a positive, even amicable light.

In an exclusive interview with Greg Joyce of the New York Post that was published a day before the start of last weekend’s Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets, Judge stated that his friendship with Soto is “No. 1” for him, and he discussed his efforts during the offseason to persuade Soto to remain with the Yankees.

“I tried to do my part, but for the most part let him make his decision,” Judge said to Joyce. “Because a couple words that I say aren’t going to make a big decision for what you think is best for you and your family.”

WFAN Show Host Suggests Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Follow Different ‘Philosophies’

Prior to the final meeting in the three-game series, which was broadcast by ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball crew, Judge jogged across the outfield to share a hug with Soto, later telling reporters what he said to the outfielder who signed an historic 15-year, $765 million contract to play for other team in New York.

“Just said hello to him, I hadn’t seen him all series,” Judge said after the game. “Just kind of wishing him the best, kind of said, ‘Hey man, you’re the best in the game. Things like this are gonna happen, just keep playing your game.’ It was good to see him. But happy we were able to either walk him or not let him do any damage, especially in this series.”

But New York radio host Keith McPherson of WFAN-AM isn’t buying it. Opening up Monday night’s episode of his show, McPherson expressed his doubts that Judge truly has that close of a relationship with Soto, suggesting that the two superstars are polar opposites in terms of what they bring to the clubhouse.

“I guarantee you Judge does not rock with this guy,” McPherson said. “But because it was national television and it became a story, Judge went and, you know, talked to him and dabbed him up and even talked to him on the basepaths, but think about it. Judge had to really go out and prove it and fight for his money, and Judge was all about loyalty. Could have taken more money to go home. But their philosophies are just different, they’re just different kind of guys. Judge is always about the team; Juan Soto wasn’t about the team.”

Juan Soto Criticized After ‘Running for the Exit’ Following Sunday’s Loss

Play

Adam Weinrib with the FanSided blog “Yanks Go Yard” similarly questioned the “awkwardly disconnected catchup” on the field between the two players ahead of Sunday’s game, hinting that Judge and the rest of the Yankees are more comfortable with Cody Bellinger as well as the other players the team could afford since it didn’t have to pay the high price for Soto.

McPherson went on to blast Soto for his lack of accountability, citing a report from Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media indicating that Soto, who had originally agreed to wear a microphone and chat with the ESPN broadcasters while on the field during the second inning, backed out of that commitment just prior to gametime, with Brandon Nimmo stepping up to take his place. In addition, Soto reportedly left the Mets’ clubhouse after their 8-2 loss on Sunday without talking to the media.

“[N]ot only did Juan Soto duck the mic’d up [with ESPN] – shout to Brandon Nimmo, did a good job – he didn’t want to be mic’d up, but after the game, he ducked the smoke, he ducked the media,” McPherson said. “He ran out, right? Bob Klapisch writes, ‘He’s not the same standup guy who was always at his locker last season, even after being skewered on Friday, Soto spoke of the obligation to take it like a man. Two days later, he was running for the exit.’ How come Juan didn’t want to hold court after Sunday Night Baseball? Yeah, you’re feeling some type of way. I’m feeling some type of way tonight, too, baby.”