New York Mets Get Jonah Tong News During Marlins Series

Top New York Mets prospect Jonah Tong made his anticipated season debut against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. He pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, which fully reinforced the Mets idea of going full youth movement.

The Marlins defeated the Mets 2-1, but it appears the Mets have seen enough ‘good stuff’ from Jonah Tong.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Gets Concerning Words After Jose Caballero’s Return

Mets’ Jonah Tong Earns Another Opportunity After Marlins Outing

Per reports from Will Sammon of The Athletic, Jonah Tong is expected to stick around the MLB club and will get another chance, likely a starting appearance, against the Reds next week.

It will be interesting to see if the Mets use him in the meantime or if Jonah Tong gets the full preparation time ahead of a start.

CBSSports wrote (on May 23): “The Mets haven’t officially announced their rotation plans past this weekend, but Tong’s performance in his season debut Friday appears to have earned him another appearance. The 22-year-old right-hander followed Tobias Myers and Sean Manaea onto the mound Friday and tossed three scoreless, hitless innings in an eventual 2-1 loss to the Marlins. Kodai Senga (back) also threw 63 pitches in a rehab start for Single-A St, Lucie on Friday, so using Tong as a bulk reliever or as part of a tandem with Manaea on Wednesday would keep that spot in the rotation lined up for Senga’s likely return in June.”

This is yet another development of the New York Mets embracing a full youth movement after such a poor start this season. Things have gotten better since May started, but the Mets still sit in last place in the NL East, and likely won’t make the MLB playoffs this season unless there’s a miraculous turnaround.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Make Massive Decision on Top Prospect Before Astros Game

Jonah Tong with the Mets

Jonah Tong saw some MLB time last season with the Mets, but struggled a bit (as most young starters do) in the innings he received.

Tong made five starts with the Mets in 2025, but he posted an ERA of 7.71 over 18.2 innings. He was recently called up in favor of Craig Kimbrel being DFA’d. In 38 innings with Triple-A this season, Tong has an ERA of 5.68. He’s still just 22 y/o.

As for the Mets right now, they are 22-29, and have won six of their last 10 games. After this weekend series against the Marlins, New York will face the Reds at Citi Field, where Tong is expected to make a start.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Max Muncy Status Update For Remainder of Brewers Series