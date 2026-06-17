Hi, Subscriber

Recently Cut World Series Champion New York Yankees Must Consider

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a walk off game winning single during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on June 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 12-2 win on Tuesday.

Braves World Series Champ Cut By Twins

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Twins designated Orlando Arcia for assignment.

MLB.com wrote: “Minnesota Twins designated SS Orlando Arcia for assignment.”

Arcia had been batting .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs in 19 games.

While he is no longer in his prime at 31, he had been a solid addition to the Twins.

Yankees Must Consider Arcia

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Yankees are a team who has been without a true starting shortstop all season.

Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero and Max Schuemann have all taken turns at the position.

Arcia can now be acquired for essentially nothing, and the Yankees would be wise to add him to their organization for depth.

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Arcia started out his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He then spent part of five seasons on the Atlanta Braves (where he made the 2023 All-Star Game and won the 2021 World Series).

Over 1,032 career games, Arcia is batting .240 with 791 hits, 91 home runs, 349 RBIs, 351 runs and 43 stolen bases.

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Arcia would give the Yankees another option if Volpe struggles (or in case of injury).

It would be a low-risk move to help them get through the remainder of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Recently Cut World Series Champion New York Yankees Must Consider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x