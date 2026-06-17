Recently Cut World Series Champion New York Yankees Must Consider

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 12-2 win on Tuesday.

Braves World Series Champ Cut By Twins

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Twins designated Orlando Arcia for assignment.

MLB.com wrote: “Minnesota Twins designated SS Orlando Arcia for assignment.”

Arcia had been batting .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs in 19 games.

While he is no longer in his prime at 31, he had been a solid addition to the Twins.

Yankees Must Consider Arcia

The Yankees are a team who has been without a true starting shortstop all season.

Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero and Max Schuemann have all taken turns at the position.

Arcia can now be acquired for essentially nothing, and the Yankees would be wise to add him to their organization for depth.

Arcia started out his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He then spent part of five seasons on the Atlanta Braves (where he made the 2023 All-Star Game and won the 2021 World Series).

Over 1,032 career games, Arcia is batting .240 with 791 hits, 91 home runs, 349 RBIs, 351 runs and 43 stolen bases.

Arcia would give the Yankees another option if Volpe struggles (or in case of injury).

It would be a low-risk move to help them get through the remainder of the 2026 season.