New York Yankees Cut 5-Year Player Before Twins Series Finale

Ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, the New York Yankees announced they designated five-year utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.

The Yankees wrote on X:

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt (#36) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.

New York Yankees DFA Oswaldo Cabrera During Twins Series

Cabrera, 27, has been with the Yankees organization since signing a minor-league contract in 2015.

Cabrera made his MLB debut in 2022.

Cabrera appeared in 44 games with new York in 2022, 115 in 2023, 109 in 2024, 34 in 2025 and three in 2026.

With the Yankees, Cabrera has played every position except for catcher.

In his five big-league seasons, Cabrera has posted 1.7 bWAR and a .635 OPS with 20 home runs and 95 RBI.

The utilityman went 3-for-34 over 15 playoff games with New York.

Social Media Reacts to Oswaldo Cabrera News

@mdestefano14: So incredibly sad that the leg injury last year basically ruined his chances of staying here. Just as he was heating up too.😔

@Keith_McPherson: No one has a bad thing to say about this guy. The nicest guy. Always wears a smile. Down to do videos. Came on my WFAN show. S/o Oswaldo Cabrera

@MikeSalvatore10: This one stings. Oswaldo Cabrera would literally play anywhere to help the Yankees win. Best of luck, Waldo.

@Chris_NYY28: Oswaldo Cabrera I think will land on his feet somewhere but another example of a guy who was relied on to do too much for key Yankee teams. Man was batting 5th in the 2022 postseason lol.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have already clinched a postseason berth. They have a six game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first American League Wild Card spot with an 88-63 record.

New York is 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.