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New York Yankees Cut 5-Year Player Before Twins Series Finale

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Aaron Judge Press Conference
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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, the New York Yankees announced they designated five-year utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.

The Yankees wrote on X:

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt (#36) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.

New York Yankees DFA Oswaldo Cabrera During Twins Series

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Cabrera, 27, has been with the Yankees organization since signing a minor-league contract in 2015.

Cabrera made his MLB debut in 2022.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees fields a ground ball during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Cabrera appeared in 44 games with new York in 2022, 115 in 2023, 109 in 2024, 34 in 2025 and three in 2026.

With the Yankees, Cabrera has played every position except for catcher.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

In his five big-league seasons, Cabrera has posted 1.7 bWAR and a .635 OPS with 20 home runs and 95 RBI.

The utilityman went 3-for-34 over 15 playoff games with New York.

Social Media Reacts to Oswaldo Cabrera News

New York Yankees v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 26, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

@mdestefano14: So incredibly sad that the leg injury last year basically ruined his chances of staying here. Just as he was heating up too.😔

@Keith_McPherson: No one has a bad thing to say about this guy. The nicest guy. Always wears a smile. Down to do videos. Came on my WFAN show. S/o Oswaldo Cabrera

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees in action during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

@MikeSalvatore10: This one stings. Oswaldo Cabrera would literally play anywhere to help the Yankees win. Best of luck, Waldo.

@Chris_NYY28: Oswaldo Cabrera I think will land on his feet somewhere but another example of a guy who was relied on to do too much for key Yankee teams. Man was batting 5th in the 2022 postseason lol.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees have already clinched a postseason berth. They have a six game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first American League Wild Card spot with an 88-63 record.

New York is 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Cut 5-Year Player Before Twins Series Finale

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