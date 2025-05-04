Joey Gallo the Pitcher? Internet Roasts and Roots for Ex-Yankee’s Wild Career Pivot

Joey Gallo’s not done with baseball — but his bat might be. The former All-Star slugger and ex-New York Yankee is trying to rewrite his career as a pitcher, and he’s already taken the first public step.

In a video posted Friday, the 31-year-old was shown firing off a bullpen session — four pitches in a controlled setting, the mechanics rough, the intent unmistakable.

“Talk is cheap, but video proof is another,” Jake Elman of Yahoo! Sports wrote after Major League Baseball’s official account shared the clip. “There’s only one problem: Gallo failed to hit the strike zone in two of the four pitches.”

Not exactly Ohtani out of the gate. But for Gallo, a player whose career has always been built on extremes — tape-measure homers or demoralizing strikeouts — this shift to the mound might be his best shot at sticking in the game.

The transformation comes after a disastrous spring with the Chicago White Sox, where Gallo went 2-for-20 and requested his release. He then announced online that he’d give pitching a shot. “It’s been fun outfield,” he wrote at the time, following it with a blunt confirmation: “Just to be clear, I will be pitching.”

And now, here we are.

Gallo on the Hill? Ex-Yankees’ Slugger Off the Mark in Video

Instead of blasting balls with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Gallo may one day find himself pitching to them. The irony wasn’t lost on the internet. “ERA about to be higher than his batting average,” one commenter wrote. “10 bucks says he could already strike himself out,” said another.

First look at Joey Gallo the PITCHER 👀 📹: @JoeyGallo24 pic.twitter.com/ImZbLXsSgm — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2025

Gallo’s resume is as wild as his swing: two Gold Gloves, two All-Star nods, 198 career home runs — and a lifetime batting average of just .194. He peaked with 40+ homers in back-to-back seasons for Texas and mashed 38 more in 2021, the year he landed in the Bronx and promptly became a target for boos and frustration.

He never found a consistent groove after that. Gallo moved from New York to the Dodgers, then bounced through the Twins, Nationals, and White Sox — often playing solid defense, occasionally showing his power, but never solving his contact issues.

Still, his cannon arm was always a strength. Now, he’s trying to weaponize it from the rubber.

There’s precedent: Tyler Naquin is attempting a similar switch this spring after years as a big-league outfielder. Anthony Gose did it first, eventually tossing 31 games for Cleveland from 2021 to 2024. Gallo is following the same unlikely path, hoping to find longevity where his bat couldn’t.

And fans, somehow, are still curious. “Would be so cool if he makes it as a pitcher,” one said. Another added, “Definitely has work to do, especially that command. Based on this right here, [I] think he might have a shot.”

That might be generous. But for a guy who’s always lived at the extremes, becoming a pitcher might be the most normal thing Joey Gallo’s done in years.