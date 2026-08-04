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New York Yankees Make Exciting George Lombard Jr. Decision Amid Cardinals Series

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to second base on a two-run double in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

BREAKING: The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect George Lombard Jr., according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry.

Curry wrote on X: “George Lombard, Jr is being promoted to the Yankees. #yankees #lombard”

New York Yankees Promoting Top Prospect George Lombard Jr.

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyCLEARWATER, FL – MARCH 1: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees prepares to field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

After Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees optioned shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The New York Yankees wrote on X: “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

It appears that Lombard, a shortstop, and trade acquisition Heliot Ramos, an outfielder, will take the roster spots of Volpe and Domínguez.

Lombard is the Yankees’ No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the No. 20 overall prospect in MLB.

New York Yankees Photo Day

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: George Lombard Jr. of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Lombard, 21, in the first round (No. 26) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep School in Miami. His younger brother, shortstop Jacob Lombard, was selected by the Miami Marlins in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Per his scouting report on MLB Pipeline, Lombard is projected to hit for more power than contact and is a strong defender.

2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: George Lombard Jr. #21 of the New York Yankees fields in the seventh inning during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 78 minor-league games this season, Lombard has slashed .284/.411/.498 with 12 home runs, 24 doubles, 33 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

In his minor-league career, Lombard has hit .248/.372/.391 with 26 home runs and 133 RBI over 333 games.

New York Yankees Right Now

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Aaron Boone #17, Brad Ausmus #65, and Luis Rojas #67 stand for the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

In addition to acquiring Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals before Monday night’s trade deadline. García hit a go-ahead two-run home run in his first game as a Yankee on Monday, but New York fell short.

The other notable move the Yankees made ahead of the trade deadline was that the club traded struggling reliever Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates for two prospects: outfielder Luis Cruz and catcher Omar Alfonzo.

The Yankees own the first American League Wild Card spot with a 63-50 record. They are 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East division.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Make Exciting George Lombard Jr. Decision Amid Cardinals Series

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