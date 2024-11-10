Ex-Yankees Star Sends Message to Biden Supporters After Trump’s Win

The New York Yankees and other professional sports teams have had former and current players come out after Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election.

Trump, of the Republican Party, beat Kamala Harris, the sitting Vice President and Democratic Party candidate. Trump will be back in office in January of 2025 after serving a term as the president that started in 2017.

There have been conflicted feelings from many around the world, including athletes.

Among the former Yankees players who did so include Roger Clemens, who sent a clear message on his X account after Trump’s win.

Clemens has been outspoken in the past, but his message was to President Joe Biden’s supporters after the announcement that Trump won.

“Who ever said ‘I’m leaving America if Trump wins’… don’t let the door hit you in the expletive on the way out,” Clemens wrote on X on November 6.

But that wasn’t all Clemens had to say. In fact, it was just the beginning.

“I’m most proud of the people. We did it!” the World Series champion wrote.

While Clemens was excited about Trump getting a second term, he added that he’d support the president, no matter who it was.

“I am a Republican and I support our President and will continue to do so,” Clemens, who pitched for the Yankees over six seasons and won a Cy Young Award during his time with the club, wrote.

“No matter who our President may be, I will continue my support of them and root for them to be successful, just as I did when President Obama was in office.”

Trump Shouted Out Yankees Starting Pitcher

Clemens isn’t the only former or current New York Yankees player to show support for Trump.

Back in November of 2023, Trump gave a shoutout to current Yankees starter Nestor Cortes, saying he was in attendance at a rally in Hialeah, Florida.

“And a great pitcher for the New York Yankees. They call him the Hialeah kid. Nestor Cortes,” Trump said to the crowd. “Where is Nestor? He’s got that fastball.”

It was never confirmed if the Yankees pitcher was in attendance, but Trump gave him a shout, which turned into a viral social media moment.

Other Athletes Have Spoken Out About the Election

It isn’t just New York Yankees players involved with Trump. Plenty of the most famous athletes in the world have made comments, whether in support or against the soon-to-be President of the United States.

Most notably was LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who posted a photo of him and his daughter, promising to protect her.

“HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” James wrote as an Instagram caption on November 6.

James has been outspoken about politics and endorsed VP Harris in October.

While Clemens, James, and others have spoken up, there should only be more on the way. Fans often tell athletes to keep their feelings to themselves, but like the Lakers star and former Yankees pitcher, athletes believe they have a message to share, even if they’re total opposites.