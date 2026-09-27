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Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rain tarp gets removed during rain delay bettween the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

The Yankees wrote on X: Please be advised today’s game will not start on time.

Yankees-Orioles Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Washington Nationals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay pushing back the start of a game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in the Bronx as of 12:36 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 12:36 p.m. EDT: Rain Shower
  • 1:00 p.m. EDT: 62% Light Rain
  • 2:00 p.m. EDT: 54% Showers
  • 3:00 p.m. EDT: 93% Rain
  • 4:00 p.m. EDT: 90% Rain
  • 5:00 p.m. EDT: 80% Rain
  • 6:00 p.m. EDT: 79% Rain
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 83% Rain

There is rain the forecast throughout the rest of the day.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Yankees Lineup

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Yankees haven’t announced their lineup for today’s game yet. This post will be updated when it’s revealed.

Technically, Sunday’s game doesn’t matter, since the Yankees have already clinched the top AL Wild Card spot and the Orioles won’t make the postseason. Therefore, it’s possible today’s game will be cancelled.

Baltimore Orioles Lineup

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 01: Manager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates as Leody Taveras #30 scores a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 1, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

While the Yankees haven’t announced a lineup, the Orioles have:

  1. Dylan Beavers LF
  2. Pete Alonso 1B
  3. Gunnar Henderson SS
  4. Coby Mayo DH
  5. Christian Encarnacion-Strand 3B
  6. Colton Cowser CF
  7. Jeremiah Jackson 2B
  8. Heston Kjerstad RF
  9. Carlos Narvaez C

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Elmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees reacts after leaving the game during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Elmer Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the Yankees today.

The 23-year-old right-hander is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings across six appearances with New York this season.

Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitcher

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Shane Baz #34 of the Baltimore Orioles throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Shane Baz is scheduled to start for the Orioles today.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 6-15 with a 4.11ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings across 31 starts this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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