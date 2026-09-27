Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rain tarp gets removed during rain delay bettween the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT.
There is rain the forecast throughout the rest of the day.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
New York Yankees Lineup
The Yankees haven’t announced their lineup for today’s game yet. This post will be updated when it’s revealed.
Technically, Sunday’s game doesn’t matter, since the Yankees have already clinched the top AL Wild Card spot and the Orioles won’t make the postseason. Therefore, it’s possible today’s game will be cancelled.
Baltimore Orioles Lineup
While the Yankees haven’t announced a lineup, the Orioles have:
Elmer Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the Yankees today.
The 23-year-old right-hander is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings across six appearances with New York this season.
Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitcher
Shane Baz is scheduled to start for the Orioles today.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 6-15 with a 4.11ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings across 31 starts this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Yankees-Orioles game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?