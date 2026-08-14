MLB World Reacts to Kyle Schwarber Moment in Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams Game

Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams event is underway! And as this is being curated, the Philadelphia Phillies are leading the Minnesota Twins 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning.

The Phillies’ lead is in large part due to slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is enjoying facing Twins starter Taj Bradley.

As of the fourth inning, Schwarber has two home runs and three RBIs.

Let’s get into some reactions across social media after the 2 Schwarbombs.

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Kyle Schwarber Hits Two Homers at Field of Dreams

Also on the Phillies side, Aaron Nola is pitching pretty well and keeping the Twins lineup at bay.

@MLB wrote: “ WELCOME TO IOWA Kyle Schwarber starts MLB at Field of Dreams with a leadoff blast!”

Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run to kick off the scoring. As you can see with his second home run, the ball appeared to pop in and out of Twins outfielder Luke Keaschall’s glove to go over the wall.

https://twitter.com/MLBHRVideos/status/2088067250070679647

@acote_88 wrote (after Schwarber’s second home run):” Baseball is truly a game of inches. Luke Keaschall initially robbed Kyle Schwarber of a two-run home run, but the ball bounced off his glove into the corn. 4-1 Phillies Schwarber (37) Distance: 355ft Exit Velo: 108.0mph”

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/2088064833635729504

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