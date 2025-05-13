Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Makes Huge Commitment to Team USA

After losing the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship game to Team Japan by a score of 2-1, it appears Team USA is out for revenge.

In an iconic moment, Shohei Ohtani struck out teammate Mike Trout to secure the win and vault Japan to the top of the baseball world. But as the next WBC is fast approaching, Team USA isn’t cutting any corners with its new roster.

About a month ago, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was named the Captain of Team USA, carrying the torch previously held by Trout. The six-time All-Star will be making his tournament debut this upcoming season.

A superstar signs on

While the majority of the roster has not been confirmed or announced, America just got a verbal commitment from one of its brightest young stars: Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Making an appearance on the MLB Network, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year explained his desire to play for Team USA.

“This is one thing as a fan of the game where I was like, if I ever get the chance to do this, I’m never saying no.”

A very patriotic background

Skenes, a former Air Force Academy enlistee, spent his first two collegiate seasons there before transferring to LSU. While there, he led the Air Force to its first NCAA Baseball regional since 1969.

The 22-year-old comes from a heavy military background. On his mother’s side, multiple members of his family served in the Navy and Coast Guard. Skenes has been on record stating that his previous plan in school was to fulfill his military commitment after graduation.

The former first overall pick set the league on fire last season in his rookie campaign. In 133 innings pitched, Skenes dominated with a 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, and 5.31 K/BB ratio. He was named an All-Star, won National League Rookie of the Year in a stacked class, and was a finalist for the Cy Young Award. Skenes had one of the best rookie pitching seasons in MLB History. He looks to be a perennial All-Star with a fast track to Cooperstown.

His 100+ MPH fastballs instantly became one of the best pitches in the majors. Add in a devastating Splitter, Sweeper, Changeup, and Sinker, and it’s easy to see why hitters have such a hard time against him. Hopefully, he can be just as dominant for Team USA.

This season, the flame-throwing righty looks to continue where he left off last year. In 54.2 innings thus far, he has accumulated a 2.63 ERA with a 1.006 WHIP.

The Controversy of the WBC

Pitching in the World Baseball Classic has always been a contentious subject. Managers of Major League squads dont want their aces to receive a heavy workload in this tournament. They believe it could endanger their season. They have often requested top pitchers to forego the tournament to better prepare for the season.

But with Skenes’ addition to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, more of America’s finest may soon join in on the potential super team.

Team USA has just one championship in the World Baseball Classic, which came in 2017. That year, America was led by players such as Alex Bregman, Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and Marcus Stroman. Stroman won the MVP in the 8-0 championship game win over Team Puerto Rico.