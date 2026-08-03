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Padres Show Interest in Orioles’ Former No. 1 Overall Pick: Report

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The San Diego Padres have been among the busiest franchises at the MLB trade deadline in recent years.

The Padres have already started making moves on Monday, completing a trade with their division rivals, the San Francisco Giants. San Diego acquired All-Star left-hander Robbie Ray on Monday, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez.

General manager A.J. Preller is known for his deadline antics, and San Diego may look to make another splash move in 2026. This time, it has involved a former No. 1 overall pick.

San Diego has also reached out to the Baltimore Orioles, looking into the trade status of second baseman Jackson Holliday, MLB insider Francys Romero reports.

Holliday, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Padres Show Interest in Orioles’ Former No. 1 Overall Pick: Report

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