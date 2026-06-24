Seattle Mariners Predicted to Land Dynamic Reliever at MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB Trade Deadline around the corner, the Seattle Mariners received a trade prediction where they add Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies. After playing as a starter for nine seasons with the Rockies, the organization converted him into a reliever this year, where he has undergone a wonderful transformation. With a high 90’s fastball and multiple breaking pitches, Senzatela has become one of the better relievers so far in 2026.

Senzatela owns a 2.23 ERA this season in 40.1 innings pitched across 22 games. The advanced metrics also favor him with a 3.48 fielding independent pitching and 3.25 expected ERA. Pitching with such a low ERA in Colorado seems incredibly impressive, and it is not an insignificant sample size either.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report writes, “Jerry Dipoto likes overlooked relievers, and Senzatela has become one of those after years of struggles as a starter. And even in a bad-contract-swap centered on Victor Robles or Rob Refsnyder, the Mariners might still only have to give up a low-level prospect for Senzatela, who’s making $12 million.”

The Mariners need bullpen depth with Matt Brash, Cooper Criswell, and Carlos Vargas on the injured list. While the overall unit ranks 6th in bullpen ERA, the team needs reinforcements with six starters in the rotation.

Seattle Mariners Senzatela Prediction Also Fixes Other Areas of Need

Rymer’s Senzatela prediction also helps solve another issue with the Mariners in offloading one of their bad contracts in Rob Refsnyder and Victor Robles.

Refsnyder currently bats .139/.211/.228 with 3 home runs and a -1.0 fWAR through 115 plate appearances in 47 games. He operates as the Mariners primary left-handed platoon outfield and designated hitter option currently. However, the struggles continue, and the Mariners may not have an option but get him off the roster sooner rather than later.

Robles also falters at the plate currently, but far less so than Refsnyder. Robles bats .230/.266/.262 with 3 stolen bases. After being one of the best surprises of the 2024 season, Robles has crashed down to earth in 2025 and 2026. However, he also has struggled with injuries, which hopefully explains the inconsistencies at the plate. The Mariners seem more likely to part with Refsnyder in a Senzatela trade rather than Robles just based on the current production.

Other Moves Will Still Need to be Made

The proposed Senzatela trade for the Seattle Mariners gives a ton of benefits, but they have other issues with the pitching staff as well. The piggyback seems untenable for the organization as the six starters the team has need to have their full innings. Not only will that assist the bullpen, but they can get back to maximizing the potential of their other starters.

Luis Castillo pitches with a 5.22 ERA in 70.2 innings throughout 15 games. While he has been unlucky as shown by his 4.08 fielding independent pitching, the Mariners have five starter performing better than him. In order for the Mariners to truly protect their pitching staff in the long term, they have to consider moving Castillo. If the Mariners can move Castillo, Senzatela is a logical option to replace him in the pitching staff. He can pitch for multiple innings and yields high quality results right now.