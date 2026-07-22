PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Angels won the first game of a three-game set with the Cardinals 3-2, then took the second game 5-1.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals cut a five-year MLB pitcher.
St. Louis Cardinals DFA 5-Year MLB Pitcher Scott Blewett Before Angels Game
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 5: Scott Blewett #63 of the Atlanta Braves reacts in the dugout following the 11-10 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Cardinals signed Blewett to a minor-league deal this past offseason. St. Louis selected the right-hander’s contract on Friday.
Blewett made just one appearance with the Cardinals, allowing no runs, one hit and two walks with two strikeouts over two innings.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
St. Louis Cardinals Cut 5-Year MLB Pitcher Before Angels Game