St. Louis Cardinals Cut 5-Year MLB Pitcher Before Angels Game

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to avoid being swept by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels won the first game of a three-game set with the Cardinals 3-2, then took the second game 5-1.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals cut a five-year MLB pitcher.

St. Louis Cardinals DFA 5-Year MLB Pitcher Scott Blewett Before Angels Game

Via Jeff Jones of the Belleville New-Democrat on X: “Cardinals designated Scott Blewett for assignment to recall Hunter Dobbins. 40-man reduces to 39.”

The Cardinals signed Blewett to a minor-league deal this past offseason. St. Louis selected the right-hander’s contract on Friday.

Blewett made just one appearance with the Cardinals, allowing no runs, one hit and two walks with two strikeouts over two innings.

More to come.