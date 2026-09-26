Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big Brett Bateman News Before Reds Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready for the end of their MLB season. They beat the Cincinnati Reds in their first game on Friday night. However, the Toronto Blue Jays news of the day is Brett Bateman.

While everyone else is tuning in to see Detroit Tigers legend Justin Verlander pitch his final game before hanging up his cleats, Blue Jays fans will be tuning in to see how Toronto finishes the regular season.

Saturday, September 26, 2026, features Trey Yesavage going against Rhett Lowder on the mound. The game will be broadcast at 1:07 PM Mountain Time or 3:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Brett Bateman Returns To The Lineup For Game 2 Against The Cincinnati Reds

Before the first pitch on Saturday afternoon, the Blue Jays announced their lineup. And wouldn’t you know it, Bateman is back in.

Starting Pitcher: Trey Yesavage

Several substitutions are planned for today’s game. For starters, the 24-year-old is back in the lineup at CF.

George Springer Leads Group Of Players Removed From The Lineup

George Springer, Charles McAdoo, Myles Straw, and Davis Schneider are all coming out of the lineup. In their place, Sean Keys, Josh Smith, Andres Gimenez, and Bateman are all coming back in.

The 37-year-old DH has had a down year, only recording 54 RBIs, 14 home runs, and 12 stolen bases in 125 games.

Brett Bateman Injury Report

Before Saturday, Bateman had missed two games after a minor injury sustained in the Blue Jays’ September 21st game against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, Bateman came off the bench in Friday night’s 6-5 victory, paving the way for his return to the starting lineup on September 26th.

The Blue Jays injury report gives more detail on what Bateman was dealing with.

“Injury: Right hip discomfort

Expected return: Day-to-day

Status: Jammed right knee in grass sliding for a ball on Sept. 21 in Baltimore and injured his hip. X-rays were negative and an MRI didn’t show any further damage, so it’s still possible he plays during the final series at home,” the report said.

Luckily for the Blue Jays (and Bateman), the injury was relatively minor.

Looking At Brett Bateman’s Impact On The Toronto Blue Jays

Bateman’s impact on the Blue Jays is one of the reasons Toronto made a big playoff push in August and September.

Acquired at the MLB Trade Deadline in the Kevin Gausman trade to the Chicago Cubs, Bateman has been a breath of fresh air for the Blue Jays.

The young rookie has played 39 games. In those games, Bateman has recorded 48 hits, six doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 17 walks, and two home runs.

He also has a .318 batting average and a .392 on-base percentage. But his impact doesn’t stop there.

When you look at WAR, it’s clear the 24-year-old outfielder has been a solid contributor on both sides of the ball.

Bateman’s 3.0 Defensive WAR is sixth on the team, behind Gimenez, Brandon Valenzuela, Kirk, Tyler Heineman (before he was traded), and Lukes.

Offensively, he has been more impactful. His 7.5 WAR is the highest on the Blue Jays. In a very close second, Okamoto has a 7.4 Offensive WAR.

Bateman’s acquisition is a bright spot in an otherwise sour year for the Blue Jays. Hopefully, more good things are to come for the franchise and the young outfielder.