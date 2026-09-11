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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays announced rehab assignments for several players before their series against the Washington Nationals.

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game with the Orioles, the Blue Jays announced they cut a seven-year MLB player from their active roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 7-Year MLB Player Jesús Sánchez Before Baltimore Orioles Series

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jesús Sánchez for assignment on Friday, the team announced.

Outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. took Sánchez’s 26-man roster spot.

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

  • OF Rudy Martin Jr. selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight
  • OF Jesús Sánchez designated for assignment

Welcome to The Show, Rudy!

Looking at Outfielder Jesús Sánchez

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 13: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he singles in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez from the Houston Astros for left fielder Joey Loperfido on Feb. 13.

Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 19: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after misplaying a fly ball against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 19, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.

Wild Card Series - Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Jesus Sanchez #7 of the Miami Marlins hits a single during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.

During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics. Toronto won six of its last 10 games.

Toronto is currently just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 73-74 record. The Blue Jays have the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Orioles Series

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