Toronto Blue Jays Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game with the Orioles, the Blue Jays announced they cut a seven-year MLB player from their active roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 7-Year MLB Player Jesús Sánchez Before Baltimore Orioles Series

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jesús Sánchez for assignment on Friday, the team announced.

Outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. took Sánchez’s 26-man roster spot.

The Blue Jays wrote on X:

ROSTER MOVES:

OF Rudy Martin Jr. selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight

OF Jesús Sánchez designated for assignment

Welcome to The Show, Rudy!

Looking at Outfielder Jesús Sánchez

The Blue Jays acquired Sánchez from the Houston Astros for left fielder Joey Loperfido on Feb. 13.

Sánchez slashed .260/.318/.416 with eight home runs and 35 RBI over 99 games with Toronto.

Sánchez began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

The Marlins traded the outfielder to the Astros for right-hander Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valenci on July 31, 2025.

Sánchez slashed .243/.310/.426 with 69 home runs and 226 RBI over his six seasons with the Marlins.

During his short time with the Astros, Sánchez hit .199/.269/.342 with four home runs and 12 RBI across 48 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Athletics. Toronto won six of its last 10 games.

Toronto is currently just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot with a 73-74 record. The Blue Jays have the tiebreaker over the Guardians.