Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Blunt Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Rough Season

TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
“As he lost a little bit of that rhythm and timing over the course of pretty early in the season, it started to impact his confidence. Once it impacted his confidence, in-game and in-season adjustments became very difficult.”
“As he lost a little bit of that rhythm and timing over the course of pretty early in the season, it started to impact his confidence. Once it impacted his confidence, in-game and in-season adjustments became very difficult.” #BlueJays
Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season.
Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 26.9 bWAR fWAR and a 130 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 648 RBI.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Blue Jays as top contenders in the American League.
Last year, the Blue Jays made it all the way to World Series Game 7. They were two outs away from winning until Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.
Toronto finished the regular season with a 79-83 record, the worst mark in the American League East.
The Blue Jays lost four of their last 10 games of the season.
It’ll be interesting to see what the Blue Jays will do in the offseason. They clearly need to improve the roster through free agency and/or trades to return to the playoffs.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins made a brutally honest statement regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Blunt Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Rough Season