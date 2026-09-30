Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Blunt Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Rough Season

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to live up to expectations in 2026.

After signing a $500 million extension and a strong 2025 season, Guerrero posted 1.1 bWAR and a .688 OPS with just nine home runs and 57 RBI in 2026.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins met with the media on Wednesday.

During the media session, Atkins commented on Guerrero’s 2026 struggles.

Toronto Blue Jays GM Drops Brutally Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Statement

From MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X:

Ross Atkins on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

“As he lost a little bit of that rhythm and timing over the course of pretty early in the season, it started to impact his confidence. Once it impacted his confidence, in-game and in-season adjustments became very difficult.”

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season.

Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 26.9 bWAR fWAR and a 130 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 648 RBI.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Blue Jays as top contenders in the American League.

Last year, the Blue Jays made it all the way to World Series Game 7. They were two outs away from winning until Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

Toronto finished the regular season with a 79-83 record, the worst mark in the American League East.

The Blue Jays lost four of their last 10 games of the season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Blue Jays will do in the offseason. They clearly need to improve the roster through free agency and/or trades to return to the playoffs.