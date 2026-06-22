Blue Jays Rejected By MLB-Hopeful After Monster Offer

The Toronto Blue Jays know a thing or two about rejection. They were in the mix to sign a few top free agents in the offseason, including Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman. While each of those players ultimately went elsewhere (the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets, and the Chicago Cubs, respectively), the rejection doesn’t stop. The latest Blue Jays news involves Kim Ji-Woo.

It takes hundreds of people to win a World Series Championship. While the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Tampa Bay Rays are ahead of the Blue Jays right now, it doesn’t guarantee that they will walk away from the 2026 season with a new trophy.

However, having impressive prospects that can make the jump to the MLB is important for an organization’s depth. That is what makes the recent Ji-Woo news that much worse for the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Kim Ji-Woo Rejects Team’s Offer

Earlier on June 22nd, 2026, MLB insider Francys Romero turned to X to reveal the news of Ji-Woo’s rejection of the Blue Jays offer. He also revealed what Ji-Woo is going to do instead of signing an MLB deal.

“Korean two-way player Kim Ji-woo (18) announced on Instagram last night that he will enter the KBO Draft instead of signing with an MLB organization,” Romero wrote on social media. “According to sources, Kim rejected an offer from the Toronto Blue Jays worth more than $1 million. He is widely projected as a potential Top 3, and even No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming KBO Draft.”

While this is a tough blow for the Blue Jays, it doesn’t mean that the door to join the organization is forever closed. However, it does mean that the other MLB clubs will be more aware of him and could scoop him up.

No date or time has been scheduled for the upcoming KBO Rookie Draft. However, an announcement is expected in the next few weeks, with a date sometime in mid-September 2026.

Blue Jays Offered Kim Ji-Woo More Than $1 Million Contract

This rejection stings because of the big offer the Blue Jays made to Ji-Woo.

Ji-Woo confirmed the amount that the Blue Jays offered him through his own Instagram account when he announced his decision.

“I wrote this post to directly address a major decision that could be the most important in my baseball career. Thankfully, I received generous offers from several MLB teams, who believed in my potential and wanted to build a future together with me. The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered me 1.5 million dollars (2.3 billion Korean won),” Ji-Woo wrote.

What stands out about Ji-Woo as a player is his two-way ability. The Chosun Daily reports his stats from the previous season ahead of the KBO Draft.

“He has stood out as a two-way player. As a batter, he recorded a .429 batting average (18 hits in 42 at-bats), 2 home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 runs scored, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.165,” the outlet wrote. “His strong arm also showcased potential as a shortstop. As a pitcher, he appeared in 8 games, threw 11⅓ innings, had 2 wins, 1 loss, a 4.91 ERA, 4 walks, and 15 strikeouts.”

Regardless of Ji-Woo’s decisions, it’s good to see the Blue Jays organization take big swings like this.