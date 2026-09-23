Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Amid Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday. Game 2 was postponed due to inclement weather, and the series will finish with a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT. The second game will begin at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Jays announced their lineup for the first game of the doubleheader, and there’s a notable decision involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Amid Orioles Series

Guerrero is out of the lineup for the second straight game for the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

The first baseman was removed from Sunday’s win over the Texas Rangers with lower back tightness, according to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s game:

SP: RHP Max Scherzer (3-8, 6.07 ERA, 54 SO)

Here is the Orioles’ lineup:

SP: RHP Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.64 ERA, 72 SO)

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Season

Guerrero has easily had the worst season of his career, posting 1.2 fWAR and a 97 wRC+ with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 141 games.

In Guerrero’s defense, he has dealt with numerous injuries this year that he played through. His back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI. The first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.