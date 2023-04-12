Jeff Gordon Creates Optimism Among Chase Elliott Fans

Chase Elliott has been out of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro since suffering a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident. There isn’t an exact date for his return to the NASCAR Cup Series, but Jeff Gordon has acknowledged that Martinsville Speedway remains a possibility.

The Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman made the comments during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on April 12. He told “The Morning Drive” that Elliott’s recovery is going “really well” and that the healing process is going as scheduled. Gordon then noted that Elliott could possibly return at Martinsville Speedway.

👀 "It's possible it could happen this weekend, it's possible it could happen next weekend."@JeffGordonWeb provided an update on @chaseelliott, saying his recovery and healing is "going as scheduled" and his return to the No. 9 car may come Sunday at @MartinsvilleSwy. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qPzTf9JuBh — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) April 12, 2023

“It’s a week-by-week decision now, I’d say, based on doctors and how he’s feeling,” Gordon said. “Every week, I’m hopeful with fingers crossed that this is the week, and I think that’s kind of where we’re at.

“It’s possible it could happen this weekend, it’s possible it could happen next weekend, it’s possible it might be the week after that. Hard to really say.”

The current entry list for Martinsville Speedway still has a different driver listed for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Josh Berry is set to make his sixth start of the 2023 Cup Series season, but that could change if Elliott is able to make a return for the NOCO 400 on Sunday, April 16 (3 p.m. ET, FS1).

A Return at Martinsville Would Beat the Original Timeline

The news about Elliott fracturing his tibia originally surfaced on March 3 as Hendrick Motorsports announced that he would miss the Las Vegas race with a lower-leg injury. Team President and GM Jeff Andrews then met with media members and said that Elliott would miss “several weeks” while continuing to recover.

Hendrick Motorsports did not provide a recovery timeline during the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, the team announced on March 7 that the expected recovery timeline was six weeks.

This initial timeline put the potential date of Elliott’s return on April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway, the site of his last Cup Series win.

If the 2020 Cup Series champion can return at Martinsville, he will beat this timeline. He will also set himself up to compete at a short track instead of at a superspeedway where he would potentially be involved in a multi-car incident.

Elliott Will Focus Solely on Wins With His Return

With Elliott missing every race since Auto Club Speedway, he will have to adopt a new strategy when he makes his return to the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. He will have to focus solely on wins.

Elliott is currently 34th in the Cup Series standings with 49 points. He is 134 points behind Chris Buescher, who is currently 16th and in possession of the first spot above the playoff cutline.

Tracking down the RFK Racing driver is unlikely, but Elliott can still punch his ticket to the playoffs by winning one race. The rule about sitting inside the top 30 in points is no longer in effect, so Elliott has fewer concerns than Kyle Busch did when he returned from his own injury in 2015. Busch had to stack wins to get inside of the top 30 and reach the playoffs.

The next three races on the Cup Series schedule all take place at tracks where Elliott secured wins. For example, he won at Martinsville Speedway in 2020 to reach the championship four. Elliott also won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 and 2022 and at Dover Motor Speedway in 2018 and 2022.