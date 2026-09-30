NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Hints Corey Heim Incident Could Lead to More Penalties

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway ended with Caden Kvapil in Victory Lane, but the late-model race drew attention for an incident after the race. Corey Heim and Treyten Lapcevich made contact during the closing laps, and both cars crashed on the cooldown laps.

Members of Lapcevich’s Chad Bryant Racing team then confronted Heim near the infield hot dog stand and punched him. Heim did not fight back, and deputies separated the group. Kevin Harvick later called the incident an unfortunate end to a strong race.

NASCAR responded by suspending and fining members of Chad Bryant Racing. The incident also raised questions about whether the CARS Tour will take further action.

Kevin Harvick Calls Martinsville Fight a Bad Look

Harvick discussed the Martinsville fight on SPEED and focused on how it unfolded after the late-model race.

“You see those two make contact, and then they actually made contact and jumped over each other’s cars at the end of the race right here. Looked to me like the 77 had the 22 pinned down, and then they jumped tires right here,” Harvick said.

He said the situation became worse after the cars stopped.

“Treyten’s team was not happy with Corey Heim after the race. And they actually jumped him after the race and punched him a few times and all the nonsense that unfortunately seems to happen a lot at Martinsville after this late model stock race.”

Harvick also pointed to the team’s involvement.

“The bad part here is the 77 team actually stopped their driver from going to talk to Corey Heim. Then ultimately jumped him instead.”

“This is the kind of stuff that gives late model racing a bad name.”

Martinsville Fight Draws Reaction From Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart also addressed the Martinsville fight on Door Bumper Clear. He joked about the location first, then criticized the people who attacked Heim.

“This is Martinsville. That’s the last place you fight. I’m telling you what, I’d have had beef too. I’m like, I don’t care where y’all fight, but get the hell out of the way, I’m getting two dogs on my way home.”

Stewart then turned serious when discussing the person who threw punches.

“I think that guy swinging over the top, that guy’s an idiot. I don’t care who he is. I don’t care where he’s coming from; he has no right to do that.”

Stewart also said physical confrontations involving entire late model racing crews have become a recurring issue.

NASCAR Suspends Chad Bryant After Martinsville Fight

NASCAR later announced penalties connected to the Martinsville fight. NASCAR indefinitely suspended and fined team owner Chad Bryant and crew member Steven Civatarese. NASCAR also banned both from the 2027 Martinsville late-model race.

Ryden Lapcevich was placed on probation. Lapcevich himself was not among those suspended by NASCAR.

Lapcevich released a statement condemning what happened to Heim.

“What happened with Corey after the race was wrong, and it should not have happened. While I was not involved in the incident, I want to be clear that I do not condone any actions that took place,” Lapcevich said.

“No matter the circumstances, frustration from a race never justifies putting your hands on another competitor.”

Harvick, a CARS Tour co-owner, said NASCAR’s penalties could also prompt the series to review the situation because many of the same competitors race in both series. CARS Tour has not announced additional sanctions over the Martinsville fight.