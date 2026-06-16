Celtics Receive Strong Insider Warning on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga will absorb the majority of the offseason drama. Several franchises, most notably the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, are positioned to be top landing spots for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

Boston, in particular, has reportedly intensified its interest in acquiring the two-time MVP. However, meeting Milwaukee’s demands will be a tall task.

Hear reporter Barry Jackson is on the side of caution from the Celtics to meet those trade requirements.

“A lot of people are making assumptions about what the Celtics will offer. I think the Celtics are going to be very, very cautious about making any firm offer. I will be very careful about saying anything has truly been offered,” Jackson wrote on X.

The window to make a move for Antetokounmpo may not be a wide one, which may introduce hints of desperation and risk-taking from interested franchises like Boston.

How the Celtics’ Pitch for Bucks Star Looks Like

The Celtics know too well that they have to beat stiff competition from the likes of the Heat to sign Antetokounmpo. It means that the Bucks have all the leverage to demand significant returns.

Boston doesn’t boast an abundance of assets to win the bidding war, but reports have pegged a potentially franchise-altering decision involving star forward Jaylen Brown. They may move him to another franchise that can give Milwaukee a haul of assets.

On paper, it looks like the best approach. Brown’s outgoing salary and Boston’s traded player exception will give the franchise enough flexibility to accommodate Antetokounmpo while also having room to add depth.

Off the court, however, as it is a bidding war, the Bucks may decide to accept another offer, which will complicate things for the Celtics.

“One big risk — if Celtics offer Brown and 3-team Giannis trade can’t be agreed to, there would be risk of a potentially perturbed Brown then asking for a trade,” Jackson added. “As Bobby Marks said on ESPN just now, ‘You ought to be awfully careful if something does not materialize’ with Brown (if he knows he was offered in a trade).”

Going all in on Antetokounmpo will mean that the Celtics have to be 100% sure that any offer that includes moving Brown will stand on solid ground and be accepted. This will eliminate any awkward feeling of having Brown around when he is a trade chip.

Boston’s Stance on Brown Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

Brown was once viewed as virtually untradable. He is signed to a significant supermax deal, and he and Jayson Tatum still represent the franchise.

Boston may be committed to keeping the All-NBA forward, but the current market may compel it to explore aggressive options. Brown will turn 30 at the start of the 2026-27 season, meaning he is heading deep into his prime years.

This also means that the Celtics’ shot for another championship may be limited if the Brown-Tatum duo doesn’t deliver one next season. But by then, the chance to get Antetokounmpo will be long gone.

Many teams would welcome the idea of taking Brown as a cornerstone, which means Boston has leverage. Now, whether it uses that leverage to get Antetokounmpo or get other depth pieces and draft assets is up to the front office.

However, it is a no-brainer that depth and future assets would be priorities to mitigate the loss of a proven franchise star. But Antetokounmpo will give them a win-now window, which they may take.