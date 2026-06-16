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Celtics Receive Strong Insider Warning on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after their 112-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga will absorb the majority of the offseason drama. Several franchises, most notably the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, are positioned to be top landing spots for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

Boston, in particular, has reportedly intensified its interest in acquiring the two-time MVP. However, meeting Milwaukee’s demands will be a tall task.  

Hear reporter Barry Jackson is on the side of caution from the Celtics to meet those trade requirements.

“A lot of people are making assumptions about what the Celtics will offer. I think the Celtics are going to be very, very cautious about making any firm offer. I will be very careful about saying anything has truly been offered,” Jackson wrote on X.

The window to make a move for Antetokounmpo may not be a wide one, which may introduce hints of desperation and risk-taking from interested franchises like Boston.

How the Celtics’ Pitch for Bucks Star Looks Like

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 03: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks talk after the game at Fiserv Forum on April 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Celtics know too well that they have to beat stiff competition from the likes of the Heat to sign Antetokounmpo. It means that the Bucks have all the leverage to demand significant returns.

Boston doesn’t boast an abundance of assets to win the bidding war, but reports have pegged a potentially franchise-altering decision involving star forward Jaylen Brown. They may move him to another franchise that can give Milwaukee a haul of assets. 

On paper, it looks like the best approach. Brown’s outgoing salary and Boston’s traded player exception will give the franchise enough flexibility to accommodate Antetokounmpo while also having room to add depth.  

Off the court, however, as it is a bidding war, the Bucks may decide to accept another offer, which will complicate things for the Celtics. 

“One big risk — if Celtics offer Brown and 3-team Giannis trade can’t be agreed to, there would be risk of a potentially perturbed Brown then asking for a trade,” Jackson added. “As Bobby Marks said on ESPN just now, ‘You ought to be awfully careful if something does not materialize’ with Brown (if he knows he was offered in a trade).”

Going all in on Antetokounmpo will mean that the Celtics have to be 100% sure that any offer that includes moving Brown will stand on solid ground and be accepted. This will eliminate any awkward feeling of having Brown around when he is a trade chip.

Boston’s Stance on Brown Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Brown was once viewed as virtually untradable. He is signed to a significant supermax deal, and he and Jayson Tatum still represent the franchise. 

Boston may be committed to keeping the All-NBA forward, but the current market may compel it to explore aggressive options. Brown will turn 30 at the start of the 2026-27 season, meaning he is heading deep into his prime years.

This also means that the Celtics’ shot for another championship may be limited if the Brown-Tatum duo doesn’t deliver one next season. But by then, the chance to get Antetokounmpo will be long gone.

Many teams would welcome the idea of taking Brown as a cornerstone, which means Boston has leverage. Now, whether it uses that leverage to get Antetokounmpo or get other depth pieces and draft assets is up to the front office.

However, it is a no-brainer that depth and future assets would be priorities to mitigate the loss of a proven franchise star. But Antetokounmpo will give them a win-now window, which they may take.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Celtics Receive Strong Insider Warning on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

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