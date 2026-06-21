Celtics Proposed to Land 12-Time All-NBA Wing in Major Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics could shake up their roster this offseason with a high-profile addition. While Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been heavily linked, the Celtics may find other options.

Veteran forward Kevin Durant is an interesting scenario. The Celtics will have to engage with the Houston Rockets to move one franchise star for another for a trade of this magnitude.

According to NESN’s Daniel Fisher, there is a deal both franchises can make that could work.

In the proposed trade, the Celtics would send Jaylen Brown to Houston in exchange for Durant, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2027 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick.

“It’s going to be tough for the Rockets to let go of young players like forward Amen Thompson, who is only 23, and center Alperen Sengun, also 23,” Fisher wrote. “However, they might be more open to parting ways with Durant, especially since he will turn 38 this summer.”

Durant only joined the Rockets last offseason in a record seven-team trade. He will inject immediate star power into the Celtics, positioning them as contenders in both the short and medium term with Jayson Tatum.

How the Celtics Can Pull This Off

Durant will turn 38 before the start of next season, which makes him a short-term get for the Celtics. But he is still one of the highest-paid veterans in the league.

“The Celtics may not have Durant for the long haul, but if he can provide them with two strong seasons before he turns 40, there’s a chance Boston could emerge as a legitimate NBA contender,” Fisher added. “Durant is locked into a $43 million contract for the 2026-27 season, with a $46 million player option for 2027-28. It’s quite likely he’ll choose to opt in, considering that no team will probably offer him more money at the age of 39.”

Houston, meanwhile, would take on Brown’s substantial supermax contract. It earns the franchise a proven two-way wing to pair with their young core of Thompson and Sengun.

The Celtics are getting value with two future first-round picks attached to the deal. Compared to Durant, Brown will offer the Rockets a more long-term production.

Cap-wise, it is a near match of Brown’s salary for Durant’s. However, due to the Celtics guard’s commitment being more significant, it creates room for a smaller contract for a depth piece even after the addition of Durant.

The age is a big risk, but considering that Durant hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down, the trade could be justified for a franchise chasing another title.

Jaylen Brown-for-Durant a Good Swap for Boston?

Durant, at 37, played and started 78 regular-season games for Houston this past season. It is hard to imagine any veteran playing such a large number of games on just over 36 minutes per game. He did experience an injury setback in the postseason, but it was remarkable that he played many games.

Such durability for next season is not 100% sure, but this year is his third consecutive 60-game season. That kind of reliability at his age is rare, which is why he is still viewed as a great piece to add to the roster.

Even on a short-term impact, the Celtics will gain tons of playoff and championship experience from a two-time Finals MVP. Durant brings elite isolation scoring, length on defense, and the ability to stretch the floor.

Alongside Tatum, the Celtics will be a formidable force in one or two competitive years.





