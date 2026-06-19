Celtics Proposed to Trade Jaylen Brown for $162 Million Rising Superstar Duo

The Boston Celtics, despite maintaining their strong trade stance on Jaylen Brown, may be open to trading the All-NBA star this offseason.

However unlikely, Brown has been linked to a series of trades with the Celtics stuck between getting a superstar addition or multiple assets.

The Houston Rockets are the latest team to be linked to a trade for Brown. According to MassLive’s Celtics insider Brian Robb, a move to Houston is on the cards for the 29-year-old star if the Celtics explore roster reshaping options.

In a proposed trade framework, Boston would send Brown to the Rockets in exchange for Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Clint Capela, and a future first-round pick.

“The Ime Udoka link to Brown is still strong from Udoka’s time coaching in Boston, so it’s evident Brown would have one strong advocate in Houston,” Robb wrote.

The Rockets’ approach is another way the Celtics can leverage Brown’s value. He has also been a subject of trade discussions tied to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Celtics are reportedly among the candidates to move for the two-time MVP.

How The Celtics Can Make This Work

Brown is on a five-year $285 million supermax extension, which makes him a significant commitment on the roster. Sending out his contract will be a salary relief for Boston, and they get some young talents plus a veteran big as well.

For the Rockets, who already have Kevin Durant on their roster, accommodating Brown will be a tall task, but not one they can’t navigate as they have done so many times in the past.

Thompson, who is included in the package, is eligible for a lucrative extension from his rookie-scale contract. They can send out his potential contract, and with other pieces, they can be able to fit Brown in the cap.

“Thompson is due a big contract extension this summer as his rookie deal expires, so he won’t be cheap,” Robb added. “He’s a tremendous defender and a great slasher, but can’t shoot. (It is) hard to make a case that Boston improves in the present with this type of deal unless Antetokounmpo comes aboard in a separate transaction.”

The Celtics can still enter the market for Antetokounmpo by using the Houston pieces. They will still have to add a lot of future picks or involve another team, but this may be the best approach to acquiring the Greek superstar.

What Trading Jaylen Brown Means for Boston

Without Brown, the Celtics’ dynamics will change drastically. The angle of that depends on how they follow through after trading their star guard. If they get Antetokounmpo, it will be a dream scenario for a win-now window alongside Jayson Tatum.

If they settle for the Houston pieces, it isn’t entirely bad but may limit their star power. Thompson can provide perimeter defense, Smith can be a reliable wing, and Capela will be veteran help to the interior. But without Brown’s scoring and creation, the Celtics may feel shorthanded.

Boston, as of now, has not indicated any plan to move Brown. If the desperation to acquire star talent or talents arises, the front office may probably weigh possible options for his value.





