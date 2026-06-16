Celtics Proposed to Land $552 Million Title-Winning Big 4 Around Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are reportedly exploring possible trade scenarios to make a move for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While not concrete, Boston would like to pitch an offer that preserves cap flexibility and one that will be appealing to the Bucks.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Celtics may land Antetokounmpo in a three-team deal that sends one of their main stars to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the proposed trade, Boston would receive Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee, alongside Brook Lopez from the Clippers.

Milwaukee would get the Clippers’ No. 5 pick, Boston’s No. 27 pick, and Hugo Gonzalez. The Bucks would also get Isaiah Jackson, Derrick Jones Jr., and Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Clippers and a future first-round pick via Boston.

The Clippers would then receive Jaylen Brown.

This framework gives the Bucks a haul of assets, and the Clippers get a new star in Brown. The Celtics will get Antetokounmpo and a couple of other stars for depth.

How the Celtics Could Make This Work

Antetokounmpo, 31, is on a lucrative extension deal. This means that the Celtics cannot fix him in their cap without going over the luxury threshold. This is a huge reason why they have to send out Brown’s contract in a possible trade for the two-time MVP.

The challenge lies in moving Brown, who is coming from a career-high and MVP-calibre season. Despite strong commitments from him and from the Celtics, he was always speculated to be the tradable star between him and Jayson Tatum.

If Brown senses that he will be a trade chip, he most certainly would want out. The Clippers, despite giving up several pieces, will still have the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland on the roster. This means that they would need to evaluate Brown’s fit with their current roster.

Moving Brown if it meant that Antetokounmpo joins will be viewed as a calculated move from the Celtics. Age-wise, there isn’t a massive gap to insinuate that they are sacrificing a much younger star for a veteran.

Ability-wise, while Brown is one of the best two-way stars in the league, Antetokounmpo will bring more stability to the Celtics defensive schemes, especially at the rim.

Boston Could Pair Jayson Tatum With 10-Time All-Star

The Celtics’ interior was exposed during their first-round playoff exit against the Philadelphia 76ers. They needed that extra rim protection and defensive versatility that Neemias Queta couldn’t bring.

Since winning the championship in 2023, the Celtics have always been contenders. However, the past two postseasons have shown that they are missing out on that defensive edge that Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis offered in that title run.

Perhaps Boston didn’t do much in terms of bringing in a suitable replacement for Holiday and Porzingis last offseason. Coupled with Tatum being ruled out for the majority of the season, it was a surprise the Celtics didn’t make an aggressive push. They fared well in the regular season but bundled out of the first round even with Tatum back on the team.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens hasn’t hinted yet on frontcourt additions, but the franchise will look towards that, especially being heavily linked with Antetokounmpo.

There are very few players in the league with the Greek superstar’s two-way dominance. Pairing him with Tatum creates unmatched star power for the Celtics that makes them ultimate contenders.