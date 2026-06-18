Celtics Proposed to Land $491 Million Young Star Core Around Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are facing some uncomfortable questions about their future following a couple of early postseason exits. The franchise may be forced to make some bold moves this offseason to answer those questions.

One intriguing possibility involves trading star wing Jaylen Brown. The 29-year-old star has been a subject of trade rumors and, while it seems unlikely he will be traded this offseason, a move isn’t totally far-fetched, especially one that could be beneficial to all parties involved.

According to MassLive reporter Brian Robb, there is a possible move that the Celtics can engage in with the Hawks.

In the proposed framework, the Celtics would send Brown to Atlanta in return for guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center Onyeka Okongwu, wing Corey Kispert, and the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

“Brown’s hometown Hawks have registered interest in the star forward on multiple occasions in the past few years, league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “However, their front office regime did undergo a change last offseason. The Hawks also have an array of intriguing talent on mid-range contracts, which makes construction of a deal feasible from a financial standpoint.”

The Celtics have not been in steep decline, but ever since their championship run in 2024, they have struggled to maintain the momentum. While Brown isn’t the reason for that, a perceived weak depth can be fixed with his trade value.

How a Celtics-Hawks Deal Could Work

Brown is on a supermax contract, which is a significant wage for any cap. However, it aligns with Atlanta’s financial flexibility for star talent, coupled with their outgoing pieces.

The incoming pieces for Boston will give immediate rotation help and future upside. Okongwu will be an upgrade in the center position to Neemias Queta, and his four-year $62 million rookie-scale contract is cap-friendly.

Alexander-Walker will provide perimeter defense and shooting. He doubled his scoring average this past season, as well as career-highs in rebounds and assists, and 3-points made, while starting 71 games — more than triple his best starts before. His salary is also affordable.

Kispert will provide added depth. All three players are long-term pieces. This scenario could help Boston reset parts of its core by adding depth needs or positioning for a bigger swing this offseason. They have been strongly linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Celtics would be getting cost-controlled starters here and a valuable trade chip,” Robb added. “The Hawks get a No. 1 scoring option to pair with (Jalen) Johnson. Boston could try to turn around and flip some/all of these assets in a deal for Antetokounmpo.”

The Hawks are building a playoff regular team around Johnson and could make use of Brown’s two-way game and postseason experience to ensure that a fantastic 2025-26 wasn’t a one-off occurrence.

Will Boston Really Breakup Brown-Jayson Tatum Duo?

Every big move the Celtics make this offseason will be spotlighted because they are candidates in the Antetokounmpo trade. The reluctance to break up the Jayson Tatum-Brown duo will be tested.

Brown just completed his strongest season playing the majority by himself, with Tatum recovering from his long Achilles injury. His performance hinted that he could do it elsewhere as a centerpiece, not a co-star. This has been the major fuel for his trade speculation.

The Celtics front office will weigh whether retaining both stars long-term maximizes championship odds or if trading Brown creates new paths forward.

The Atlanta scenario looks like the perfect fit, as Brown will be contributing to a possible playoff contender while Boston gets decent pieces.