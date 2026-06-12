Report: Celtics Seeking ‘Gigantic’ Jaylen Brown Trade to Land $287 Million Duo

The 2026 NBA offseason may be in its early, but the likelihood of a league-shaking blockbuster trade feels to be growing each day.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown have risen among all as the hottest names on the trade block this summer. With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, both stars could soon find themselves representing a new franchise.

While the Miami Heat appear to be best positioned to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, the Celtics have emerged as another player in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with Brown trade apparently on the line.

Celtics Seeking to Strike Blockbuster in Major Shakeup

With the Celtics reportedly now in the mix for Antetokounmpo, the franchise aims to explore ways to get the most bang for its buck.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Celtics are exploring ways to execute a multi-team blockbuster trade that would deliver Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III.

“The Celtics are trying to pull off acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trey Murphy III in a gigantic blockbuster framework,” Sidery reported on X. Boston has reached out to the Pelicans to gauge interest on Jaylen Brown and/or Derrick White. Murphy’s $27 million salary slides right into Boston’s TPE (traded player exception).”

After weeks of silence, the Celtics have suddenly stormed into multiple trade headlines, many of them revolving around Brown, the All-NBA wingman whom Boston previously demonstrated no interest in trading.

Some have suggested the Celtics were interested in moving Brown all along but stayed mum to avoid upsetting the 29-year-old star. It appears the Celtics might move Brown only if a deal returns Antetokounmpo from the Bucks.

Some reports have concluded the Bucks have minimal interest in acquiring Brown as a piece to build around moving forward. It is believed Milwaukee would accept Brown in a deal but would immediately look to flip the five-time All-Star to acquire more young talent and future draft capital.

Boston Willing to Trade Jaylen Brown But Sees Strong Competition in Trade Sweepstakes

Another important note, as Sidery reports, is Brown drawing interest from other teams.

The Pelicans are reportedly interested in trading for Brown. The Portland Trail Blazers — who are rumored to be in the race for Antetokounmpo — and Atlanta Hawks also have interest in acquiring Brown.

“The Hawks, Pelicans and Trail Blazers are among the teams who could enter Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions to acquire Jaylen Brown,” Sidery reported on X. “A framework involving the Celtics and Portland continues to gain steam league-wide due to it returning the Bucks’ 2028-2030 draft control.”

In the event of a trade, these three teams would likely be involved to help facilitate an Antetokounmpo trade, which favors Boston in its pursuit of executing a framework that would land Antetokounmpo and another star from a third team.

On another note, the central conversation has gone from how the Heat standalone as the frontrunner to land Antetokounmpo to which team between Miami and Boston has the better trade package to offer.

The Heat stand out for having a high volume of assets to offer, from multiple draft picks, including the 13th pick in this year’s draft, and high-upside players like Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Pelle Larson.

There is ongoing speculation about the exact package of players the Heat have on the table in an Antetokounmpo trade, but numerous reports have concluded Miami has at least offered Ware, Jaquez, Tyler Herro and the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, outside of Brown’s availability in a trade, it is unknown what the Celtics would offer the Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

But, perhaps, that will be discovered in the coming days if the Celtics accelerate in their pursuit of Milwaukee’s two-time MVP.