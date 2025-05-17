Bulls Listed Among ‘Preliminary Suitors’ for Former Lottery Pick

After some encouraging signs throughout the 2024-25 season, the Chicago Bulls will likely push forward with the rebuilding of the current roster. And while Josh Giddey‘s immediate future is undoubtedly the primary focus, the front office will likely be searching the league for potential new additions.

One player who keeps cropping up in conjunction with the Bulls is Jonathan Kuminga. The Golden State Warriors forward, who was the 7th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is heading into restricted free agency. Any deal to send him elsewhere would need to be a sign-and-trade.

In a May 16 report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bulls are listed among three teams to register their interest in the explosive forward.

“The Nets, along with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, are three teams with preliminary interest in Kuminga ahead of free agency, sources said,” Siegel reported. “Both Kuminga and the Warriors could come to an understanding on a new, fair contract, but the idea of exploring sign-and-trade opportunities seems like the best path for both parties.”

Kuminga would give the Bulls a young, athletic and high-potential forward to pair with Giddey and Coby White. If Chicago could draft an athletic big man, too, then they would have a solid nucleus heading into the 2025-26 season.

Bulls Land Khaman Maluach in Mock Draft

If the Bulls decide to target a big man in the upcoming draft, Khaman Maluach out of Duke could be a strong fit. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie recently predicted the rim-running big would land with the Bulls in a mock draft.

“The Bulls desperately need to find answers on the defensive end, especially if they’re going to go all-in on the Josh Giddey and Coby White backcourt this summer when Giddey hits restricted free agency,” Vecenie reasoned. “Maluach would give Giddey a potential rim-runner and the rest of the team a real defensive anchor on the interior.”

The 7-foot-2 big man averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Duke this season. His size, athleticism and high-level motor could make him the ideal addition for Chicago.

Maluach Could End Vucevic’s Time With Bulls

Nikola Vucevic recently revealed his desire to play for a contending team during an end-of-season news conference.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vucevic said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win. So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Adding Maluach would ensure the Bulls have a big man of the future. He could be the ideal running mate for an elite playmaker like Giddey while also anchoring the defense. Therefore, the Bulls may become open to moving on from Vucevic. The veteran big man is entering the final year of his current deal. Therefore, he will have value on the trade market.

Chicago has a lot of things to consider heading into the summer. Kuminga could be a strong addition, but only if he fits into the Bulls’ wider plans. And right now, it’s hard to get a read on what those plans are.