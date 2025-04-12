Bulls’ Shouldn’t ‘Count Out’ a Lonzo Ball Return for the Play-In

Lonzo Ball has missed the last 20 games for the Chicago Bulls. The oft-injured guard is dealing with a wrist injury. Questions are starting to arise about whether we see Ball during the Bulls’ play-in tournament run.

According to Sam Smith of NBA.com, Ball could assume a spot-minute role off the Bulls’ bench if he’s cleared to play. However, Smith stopped short of saying that the ball could be in rotation.

“Since it was not his knee this time you assume he’s been able to remain in condition,” Smith wrote. “It seems unlikely we’ll see Tre Jones; It’s unfortunate for him as a free agent (which could give the Bulls a boost to resign him) and the Bulls the way he was able to run the offense and give Josh Giddey more time off the ball, which meant less stats for Giddey but better team play. I wouldn’t count out Lonzo yet as he could do some spot duty just defensively if his wrist is OK, but the reports have been uncertain.”

Ball has been in and out of the Bulls’ rotation this season. In total, he’s suited up for 35 games and has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. During those outings, he’s shot the rock at a 36.6% clip from the field while knocking down 34.4% of his 3-point attempts.

Lonzo Ball’s Issue is Pain Management

Head coach Billy Donovan recently noted that Ball’s wrist issues aren’t a medical problem. Instead, the veteran guard is working through pain management. Chicago must ensure that he’s 100% ready to get back on the court. Otherwise, they run the risk of re-aggravating the injury.

Ball’s unique blend of playmaking and defense would be ideal for the postseason. He would provide a significant boost to the second unit. However, the Bulls will undoubtedly want to ensure Ball is fit and ready for the 2025-26 season. As such, there’s no guarantee we’ll see him in the coming weeks.

Bulls Continue to Support Ball

Ball’s entire tenure with the Bulls has been derailed by injury. He missed two and a half seasons due to a persistent knee issue. However, in a recent interview with Heavy on Sports, Ball praised the front office for their support.

“They’ve believed in me. I think that’s helped me, definitely, along the process,” Ball said. “Very happy to be staying in Chicago, for sure. It just shows that the hard work pays off, man. I had my head down, I was very locked in, I was focused to come back and do something that hasn’t really been done before. And it’s been going great, man. No complaints. Like I said, the staff has been great, organization has been great, and I have nothing else bad to say, really. I’m just thankful that I’m able to play again.”

Chicago inked Ball to a two-year $20 million contract extension, which will kick in next season. It’s unlikely they would risk Ball this season if it meant he wouldn’t play in the next campaign. But, if he’s healthy and ready to play, Ball could make a big impact in the play-in tournament.

Chicago will likely remain fluid with their decision on the veteran guard. However, there’s no doubt that Bulls fans would love to see him back in the rotation.